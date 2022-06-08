Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Spied – Testing Continues Post Launch

Oben Rorr will lock horns with other electric motorcycles like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos

Oben Electric became the latest entrant of locally bred electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing startups when the company introduced its first product- Rorr, earlier in March this year. The Bengaluru-based startup has already announced prices of the upcoming electric motorcycle at the time of its unveiling.

Even after official price announcements there is no clarity on when deliveries of the electric bike will commence. In fact, latest spy shots suggest that Oben is currently carrying out pre-launch road tests for the Rorr electric motorcycle.

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle Spied

At the time of its launch, it was revealed that Oben would start conducting test rides for Rorr from May 2022 and deliveries of the electric motorcycle are expected to begin later in July. However, at this moment, it seems this deadline may be breached. Bookings for Oben Rorr are currently open at a token amount of Rs 999.

Looking at the spy images, it appears as though the bike is being tested in a controlled environment probably somewhere in Bengaluru. This should indicate that there is plenty of time before the bike actually starts hitting the public roads. Another crucial aspect noticed is that a majority of body panels of the test unit were wrapped under camouflage. However, most of the details seem to be identical to the prototype which made its debut earlier this year.

Getting into details of its design, Rorr gets a futuristic styling with minimal body panels. It receives a round LED headlamp with an integrated circular LED DRL, split-style seats, a raised tail section and split grab rails for a pillion. Battery pack is placed underneath the faux fuel tank. The bike rolls on 17-inch multi-spoke blacked-out alloy wheels that enhance its sporty appeal.

Features, Hardware, Powertrain Specs

As far as features go, Rorr has been equipped with an LCD instrument console that comes with smartphone connectivity via the Oben app. In terms of hardware, configurations are on par with its immediate rivals. Suspension setup comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at rear. Stopping duties are handled by disc brakes at both front and rear ends. However, it misses out on ABS.

Oben Rorr is powered by a mid-ship mounted electric motor that produces 13.41 bhp and 62 Nm of peak torque. This electric motor drives the rear wheel through a belt drive and a single-speed gearbox. The motor derives its energy from a 4.4kWh lithium Ferro phosphate battery pack that is placed inside a die-cast aluminium casing. The battery pack comes with an IP67 rating.

Prices of the Rorr electric motorcycle start from Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra including FAME II and state subsidies). In Delhi, it has been priced at Rs 1.03 lakh; in Gujarat, it is priced at Rs 1.05 lakh; in Rajasthan it is Rs 1.15 lakh; whereas in Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu it is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh.