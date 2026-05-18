Oben Rorr Evo Bookings Cross 25,000 In 15 Days – Deliveries Start Next Month

Oben Electric has announced a major milestone for its newly launched Rorr Evo electric motorcycle. The Bengaluru-based EV startup revealed that the motorcycle has crossed 25,000 bookings within just 15 days of launch, making it one of the fastest booking accumulations seen in India’s electric motorcycle segment.

The strong response highlights growing consumer interest in electric motorcycles beyond just scooters, especially in the performance-oriented commuter category. Oben says deliveries of the Rorr Evo will begin from June 2026.

Introductory Price Of Rs 99,999 Still Available

Oben Electric has now activated the payment portal on its official website, allowing customers to secure the introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-sh). This pricing is applicable for the first 10,000 customers, after which the motorcycle will retail at Rs 1,24,999 (ex-sh).

The company currently has a retail footprint of over 150 showrooms and service centres spread across 100+ cities in 18+ states. Oben also plans to further expand its network with an additional 200 exclusive showrooms by the end of FY2027. According to the company, each outlet is supported by dedicated Oben Care service centres. Oben claims an industry-leading customer satisfaction score of 91%.

Performance And Features

Oben Rorr Evo is powered by the company’s proprietary IPMSM electric motor producing 9 kW peak power and 250 Nm of wheel torque. The motor is IP68 rated and uses a heavy rare-earth-free design. Oben claims the new motor is 40% more compact while delivering 20% more power compared to the earlier setup.

Power comes from a 3.4 kWh LFP battery pack offering a claimed IDC range of 180 km. Performance figures include 0-40 km/h acceleration in 3 seconds and a top speed of 110 km/h. Fast charging support allows 0-80% charging in 90 minutes. The motorcycle also gets an 8-year battery warranty.

Tech-Loaded Electric Motorcycle

Oben Rorr Evo packs several connected and smart features. It gets a 5-inch TFT colour display with OTA updates, turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, remote immobilisation and fall detection with emergency SOS support through Oben’s ARGUS connected platform.

The motorcycle also features SmartIQ technology, which the company claims can improve riding range by up to 15%. In terms of practicality, Oben says the Rorr Evo offers the segment’s longest seat along with 10 litres of storage space.

Manufacturing And Expansion Plans

Oben Electric currently operates a vertically integrated manufacturing facility with annual production capacity of 1 lakh motorcycles. The company manufactures key EV components in-house including LFP battery packs, motors, chargers, vehicle control units and software systems.

With bookings crossing 25,000 units in just over two weeks, Oben now faces the challenge of rapidly scaling production and deliveries while maintaining customer experience as competition in India’s electric motorcycle segment continues to intensify.