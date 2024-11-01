Oben Rorr EZ Electric Bike Teased – Launch Date Set For 7th Nov

When launched, Oben Rorr EZ will rival other electric motorcycles from Tork Motors’ Kratos lineup, Revolt’s RV lineup and Hop OXO

While electric scooters have been gaining popularity, more manufacturers have been exploring this genre. However, electric motorcycles genre is seeing a rise with a few manufacturers taking up interests. One such brand is Bengaluru-based Oben Electric, set to launch its new electric motorcycle on 7th November. Let’s take a look.

Oben Rorr EZ Electric Bike

Ever since its launch, Oben Rorr has created quite a splash in electric motorcycle segment. With a unique blend of style, design and performance, Oben Rorr has emerged as a fitting offering for the young and enthusiastic electric motorcycle buyers.

Now, Oben Electric is gearing up to launch a new version of Oben Rorr. Called Obern Rorr EZ (read as Easy), this motorcycle has been teased for the first time by the Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup specializing in electric motorcycles than scooters. Oben Rorr EZ is set to launch in India on November 7th.

The company is calling Rorr EZ as “A Game-Changer for City Commute”. The daily commuter buyers are Rorr EZ’s primary target demographic. When launched, this motorcycle will be pitted as a challenger to existing players in electric mobility and bring about a fresh wave of innovation and excitement.

Where design is concerned, Rorr EZ looks almost identical to Rorr currently on sale for an introductory price of Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh). We can expect the same round headlight, muscular fuel tank and tank shrouds for macho appeal, battery pack will be placed in the same spot where an engine would go.

Speaking of battery, Oben Rorr EZ will get high-performance LFP batteries. Oben mentioned that this type of batteries are known for their longevity, reliability and heat resistance characteristics. The motor is likely to be the same mid-mounted unit driving rear wheel.

What to expect?

With Oben Rorr EZ, the company aims to elevate the customer’s daily commute experience and address a few pain points associated with daily commuters. The company also promises excellent safety proposition with ‘highest safety standards’. To offer a seamless ownership experience, Oben Electric also promises Oben Care after-sales packages.

Considering that the company already sells Oben Rorr for an introductory price of Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh), we can expect Oben Rorr EZ to be a more affordable version that is “easy” on the pockets. Launch will happen on 7th November and more details will be divulged on that day.