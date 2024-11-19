Oben Rorr EZ Is More Than Just a Commuter Bike – First Impression

We ride the new Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle, priced from Rs 89,999 ex-sh – Here is our first impression

Annual motorcycle ownership costs today are about Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. With inflation and rising fuel prices, these costs will only increase, putting a strain on people’s budget.

Add to that the stress of daily commuting with constant clutch press, gear shifting, heat, vibration etc. It’s clear that conventional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) motorcycles aren’t making life easier for their owners. This is something I could relate to as I navigated the daily grind, facing high fuel costs and the fatigue of gear shifts and vibrations.

Enter the Oben Rorr EZ – an electric motorcycle poised to change the game. Oben Electric, one of India’s top homegrown electric vehicle manufacturers based in Bengaluru, has launched the Rorr EZ at a starting price of Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom).

A Head-Turning Design

For a price Rs 89,999, ex-sh, most would expect a basic-looking ICE commuter. But the Rorr EZ shatters that notion with its bold appearance. It looks like a 200cc motorcycle, which immediately appealed to me.

During my test ride, I had several moments where enthusiasts came up to ask about the bike. I couldn’t help but notice the admiring glances from passersby, captivated by the bike’s striking design.

Oben’s neo-retro styling, from the round LED headlight to the sleek LED indicators and muscular tank element, created a striking first impression. The battery pack positioned where an engine would traditionally be made to look balanced and modern.

I also found the fully digital instrument cluster both practical and stylish. The sleek rear LED taillights, stylish alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, and the comfortable seat added to its attractive profile. The choice of five vibrant colours—Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, Photon White, and Flux Grey (available with 2.6 kWh variant)—ensures that there’s something for everyone.

What I really appreciated was the 200mm ground clearance, which gave me confidence while tackling speed bumps and rough patches on Indian roads. Despite the high ground clearance, the 810mm seat height was manageable, making it accessible and comfortable to ride.

The EZ City Commuter

Oben Rorr EZ is designed to minimize rider fatigue during daily commutes. It comes with a belt drive, which provides a vibration-free experience that many ICE bikes fail to offer. Knowing that the belt drive requires less maintenance and doesn’t need regular lubrication was a big plus, as it adds convenience and peace of mind.

The power delivery from the mid-mounted motor was impressive. It was silent, smooth, and completely vibe-free. I didn’t miss the clutch action or gear shifts at all—instead, I found myself appreciating the seamless nature of riding the Rorr EZ. Commuting through the city traffic without constant gear changes is a blessing.

Engineered for City Life

The proprietary ARX framework of the Oben Rorr EZ immediately felt stable and well-balanced as I navigated through city traffic. The suspension setup, with RSU telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock, provided a comfortable and responsive ride.

I was especially impressed by the braking performance with ByBre disc brakes at both ends, which offered strong and reliable stopping power. The bike’s 1,433 mm wheelbase and 138-148 kg kerb weight (depending on the battery variant) made it agile and easy to manoeuvre.

Electrifying Performance

One of the standout features for me was the choice of LFP battery options—2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh. LFP batteries are known for their high safety standards and durability, and Oben’s use of them underscores their commitment to quality. These batteries offer 50% higher temperature resistance and twice the lifespan of conventional ones. The variant I was riding is the 3.4 kWh option, which delivers an IDC claimed range of 140 kms and a true range of 110 kms in real world conditions.

The ride modes—Eco, City, and Havoc—added versatility. Eco mode focused on maximizing range, which I could see being useful for long trips, while Havoc mode delivered thrilling performance for spirited rides. I found the City mode to be a balanced option, perfect for the kind of riding I do most often during commuting.

The peak power output of 7.5 kW and 52 Nm of torque translated to quick acceleration, making weaving through city traffic a breeze. The 0-40 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 95 km/h were impressive for a commuter electric bike. During my test ride, I even managed to touch a speed of 103 km/h downhill. The bike remained stable and predictable even at high speed.

Features, Charging, and Warranty

The charging port is located inside the tank element, making it easily accessible, and there’s even a small storage area that fits your smartphone or even 1-liter water bottle.

Under-seat storage for the charger was another practical touch that I liked. Charging was quick, with the 4.4 kWh variant reaching 80% in 2 hours, 3.4 kWh variant in 1.5 hours and the 2.6 kWh variant in just 45 minutes.

The fully digital LED instrument cluster, complete with adaptive brightness, was intuitive and easy to read. The bike came well-equipped with LED lighting all around and high-quality switchgear. Connectivity features like Ride Vitals, Remote Diagnostics, and Bike Tracking provided a modern edge, while advanced safety features like the Driver Alert System (DAS), Geo-Fencing, and Battery Theft Protection gives peace of mind to owners.

Battery and Motor Warranty

Oben Care offers a reassuring ownership experience. The Rorr EZ comes with a 3-year/50,000 km warranty on both the battery and motor, and the Comprehensive Oben Protect extended warranty spans up to 5 years or 75,000 km. This added layer of support is a significant positive for buyers, as it underscores Oben’s confidence in their product.

Where it can improve

While the Oben Rorr EZ has many positives, there are a few areas where it could improve:

1. Firm Suspension: The suspension felt slightly on the stiffer side, making rides over bumps and potholes a bit uncomfortable at times. But the good news is that the suspension is adjustable to make it as per rider preference.

2. Seat Length: The seat could benefit from being a bit longer to provide added comfort for pillion riders.

3.Brake Activation on Inclines: When waiting on an incline, there’s no way to lock the bike’s brake. A lever lock system, similar to what some scooters offer, would be a helpful addition.

Final Thoughts

After my first ride on the Oben Rorr EZ, I felt that this electric motorcycle is a game-changer for anyone looking to upgrade their daily commuter, whether from an ICE bike or another electric option. The sleek design, impressive performance, and thoughtful features make it stand out in the crowd.

With Oben’s plan to open 60 showrooms and service centres in major cities, access to this electric bike will soon be easier than ever. Bookings have started at Rs 2,999, and with immediate test rides and deliveries, plus flexible financing options and EMIs from just Rs 2,200, getting an Oben Rorr EZ is more convenient than ever. If you haven’t taken it for a test ride yet, I highly recommend experiencing it firsthand.