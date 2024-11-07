Oben Rorr EZ Launch Price Rs 89,999 – 175 Km Range, 0-40 km/h in 3.3 Seconds

The new Oben Rorr EZ is available with three battery options of 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh

Oben Electric, an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Bangalore, has extended the Rorr electric motorcycle range with a new EZ variant. Brought in at introductory pricing of Rs 89,999, bookings have been opened at a down payment of Rs 2,999. Oben Electric is poised to redefine standards in the EV and automotive industry by offering immediate test rides and deliveries from its stores

Oben Rorr EZ Electric Motorcycle Launched

Oben Rorr EZ enters the now expanding electric motorcycle market. It sets new benchmarks in the segment with a host of outstanding features and better on board aesthetics while its performance and ease of driving is also a point to be noted. Ideally suited for daily commuting, Rorr EZ will be available in three battery variants of 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh.

Design elements on the Oben Rorr EZ includes a rounded headlamp, sporty tank design with its battery positioned in the same spot as where a conventional ICE motorcycle engine would. The batteries are high performance LFP units which are noted for being long lasting and reliable at the same time resistant to heat as well. The bike itself offers a smoother and more comfortable ride especially in challenging traffic conditions.

Rorr EZ is being offered in colour options of Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White. It gets a coloured LED display unit for better visibility and enhanced rider diagnostics. Riders can opt for three ride modes of Eco, City, and Havoc each designed for better performance while at the same time extending battery life. Rorr EZ also sees safety equipment such as UBA, Geo-Fencing and Theft Protection along with DAS.

Oben Rorr EZ – LFP Battery technology

Oben Electric integrates Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology into each of its models. These batteries are both durable and sustainable while at the same time able to withstand higher temperatures. The batteries offer 50% higher temperature resistance and 2X longer life and are said to be among the safest batteries for electric two wheelers as on date.

Rorr EZ can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 95 km/h and promises an extended range of 175 kms. Rorr EZ is equipped with fast charging technology allowing for an 80% charge in 45 minutes relieving the rider from frequent charging hassles. Oben Rorr EZ will rival electric motorcycles in its segment.

Warranty and Maintenance Plans

Oben Rorr is also offering the new EZ variant with a comprehensive warranty pack of 5 years or 75,0000 kms. Attractive EMI scheme at Rs 2,000 per month is also on offer. Oben EZ comes with ‘Oben Care’ after sales service support program under which both maintenance and customer assistance is addressed. This allows the company to maintain a high standard of quality of its products and address rider’s needs in a changing urban environment. Oben Electric has extensive expansion plans in the offing. The company plans to open 60 new showrooms across key Indian cities in the coming months. This will allow the company to enhance its reach from a current strong presence in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur and Kerala.

Talking about the launch of Rorr EZ series said Ms. Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric said, “In a market where motorcycles outsells scooters two-to-one, the launch of the Rorr EZ marks a bold step toward democratizing electric mobility in India and turning the electric dream into a reality for all. Proudly designed, engineered, developed, and manufactured entirely in India, the Rorr EZ exemplifies our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission. Understanding the needs and expectations of daily commuters, the Rorr EZ is crafted to provide the reliability, efficiency, and modern features essential for navigating city life with ease and style. As the automotive landscape has evolved from geared scooters to gearless models and cars transitioning from manual to automatic, it’s time for motorcycles to embrace this innovation. The Rorr EZ signifies this important shift towards automatic riding in motorcycles, providing an easy to ride and stylish solution that empowers riders to embrace the future of mobility with confidence.”