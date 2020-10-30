Odysse EV Launches Festive Discounts On Electric Scooters, Motorcycles

Festive offers are valid from October 28th to November 15th, with free stay at Lonavala and gifts worth Rs.3,000 with every booking

Odysse Electric Vehicles Private Limited, makers of electric scooters and bikes – Hawk, Racer and Evoqis, has announced special festive offers. These limited period offers, which go upto Rs.9,000, are valid for all buyers making purchases during October 28 to November 15, 2020.

Each customer will be offered a 1 night free stay at Camellia Villas, Lonavala, worth Rs.6,000. The buyer can avail this facility till 31st March, 2021. The company is also giving every customer a gift voucher worth Rs 3,000 on each booking.

Mumbai based Odysse Electric Vehicles, with its manufacturing unit in Gujarat, is a fairly new company, launched in March 2020. They had to halt business due to the nationwide lockdown announced later that month.

Headed by Nemin Vora, CEO, the company has noted increased demand for personal mobility in view of the COVID-19 pandemic wherein there is an urgent need for private transport to maintain social distancing. More personal, affordable and safer means of travel has given rise to sale of electric scooters and bikes. It reduces carbon emissions and is in line with the Government of India EV policy.

Odysse Electric dealerships

Odysse currently has a total of 6 dealerships in the country with each outlet having its own service centre. The company plans to increase its dealership count to 10 new outlets by March 2021 and a presence in 25 cities by the end of next year. A second dealership in Mumbai is planned sometime in November along with a showroom in Sholapur, Maharashtra.

Odysse Electric vehicles

Product lineup includes Racer priced at Rs.59,500, and Racer Lite at Rs.70,500. Odysse Racer gets a 1.2 kW electric motor with 27 Nm of peak torque. The scooter offers a top speed of 45 kmph while the range stands at 70 km on a single charge. These scooters are suited for both male and female riders, and offers last mile connectivity at minimum costs.

Odysse Hawk electric scooter is priced at Rs.73,999 while the Hawk Lite and Hawk+ are priced at Rs.84,999 and Rs.98,500 respectively. Top of the line Evoqis electric motorcycle is priced at Rs.1.50,000. Odysse Hawk is powered by a 1.8 kW electric motor offering 44 Nm. It has a range of 70 km per charge while the Hawk+ offers 170 km per charge. On board features include Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable lever, music system and cruise control.

Evoqis electric bike gets a 3 kW electric motor and a lithium ion battery with a top speed of 80 km/h. The company states that the battery packs are sourced from Indian vendors. They have been reworked to comply with Odysse range of electric two wheelers. The portable batteries take around 3.5-4 hours for a full recharge depending on model.