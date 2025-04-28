Odysse Evoqis Lite Faired Electric Bike Launch Price Rs 1.18 Lakh

With the electric 2W industry on the rise in India, more OEMs are switching their gaze towards electric motorcycles. Odysse is one of these OEMs and has just launched a more affordable version of its EVOQIS faired electric motorcycle. It is conveniently called Evoqis Lite and now acts as an entry portal into faired electric motorcycle segment in India.

Odysse Evoqis Lite

Where pricing is concerned, Odysse Evoqis Lite has been priced at Rs 1.18 lakh. There are as many as five colour options for Evoqis Lite electric motorcycle. These include Cobalt Blue, Fire Red, Lime Green, Magna White and Black?. Odysse is advertising it as India’s most affordable electric sports bike, which seems to be its major draw.

Where design is concerned, it looks like a Kawasaki Ninja 300 at a glance. Especially in the Lime Green colour. It has dual headlights, a transparent windscreen, fairing-mounted ORVMs, fairing-mounted side turn indicators, clip-on handlebars, a split seat setup with a stepped pillion seat, tail lights in the subframe and more.

For some reason, Odysse has chosen to apply Autobots logo (from Transformers movie series directed by Micheal Bay) on the front fairing between headlights. Handlebar grips on these clip-on units are rather fat and handlebar tips are red in colour. There is a Speed Master graphic on the lower fairing and the top speed is only 75 km/h.

Speaking of, Odysse doesn’t mention the battery capacity of this motorcycle. It is a 60V battery (amperage not mentioned), powering a rear hub electric motor that can touch a top speed of 75 km/h. Range on a single charge is 90 km, as promised by Odysse.

The price point of this motorcycle is rather interesting. We say interesting because it is a fully-faired electric motorcycle that gets respectable features, equipment and components. For starters, it gets multiple driving modes, keyless ignition, a motor cut-off switch, an anti-theft lock and a smart battery.

Even though the top speed is just 75 km/h, Odysse is offering a dual disc brake setup at the front, something which is seen with 650cc class and above in India. There’s a single-disc brake setup at the rear and the wheels look very similar to the ones seen on, well, Kawasaki Ninja 300. Odysse does not mention whether the Rs 1.1 lakh pricing is Ex-sh or effective Ex-sh including subsidies.

Statement from Odysse

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nemin Vora – Founder, Odysse Electric said, “With this launch, we’re making sporty rides more accessible than ever. It’s a perfect blend of performance and affordability, crafted for those who seek thrill without compromise and at the same time not harming the environment.”