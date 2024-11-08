Official Maruti Dzire Mileage, Specs Revealed – Petrol, CNG, MT, AMT

The official Maruti Dzire mileage figures position it as one of the most fuel efficient vehicles on sale in Indian market

Even though car buyers trends are gravitating towards SUVs, Maruti Suzuki has immense trust in their new Dzire sub 4m sedan. Dzire has been a great success for the brand as it has captivated both PV and CV segments alike. Fuel efficiency is also the main highlight of this vehicle and here is what the company claimed mileage for new Dzire is.

Official Maruti Dzire Mileage

Maruti Suzuki has been the leading name in Indian car industry when it comes to mileage and fuel efficiency. The company has built immense popularity for being fuel efficient, reliable and cheap to maintain. The soon-to-be-launched 4th Gen Dzire is no different, as suggested by the official mileage figures.

The official spec sheet for 4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been revealed ahead of launch on November 11th, 2024. The company is launching new Dzire in 4 trim levels – LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. There are as many as 7 colour options – Gallant Red, Alluring Blue, Nutmeg Brown, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Magma Grey and Splendid Silver.

Adhering to sub 4m length constraint, 4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width, 1,525 mm in height and has a 2,450 mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance of this vehicle is 163 mm and it has a 382L boot space with Petrol variants, while boot space with CNG variants is yet to be announced.

Kerb weight for Petrol variants range between 920 kg and 960 kg, depending on the variant and equipment and gross weight is 1,375 kg. Kerb weight of CNG variants range between 1,020 kg and 1,025 kg, while gross weight is 1,435 kg. CNG variants get a CNG tank with 55L of water equivalent capacity. Wheel size is 15-inches, wrapped with 185-section tyres.

Kitna Deti Hai?

Even though 4th Gen Dzire has ambitions to go upmarket, the main question target buyers will still ask, is ‘Kitna Deti Hai?’. Maruti Suzuki has answered that question. New Dzire comes equipped with the new Z Series 1.2L 3-cylinder engine that debuted with 4th Gen Swift.

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on this engine and it replaces 3rd Gen Dzire’s 1.2L K-Series 4-cylinder engine. In petrol-only guise this engine develops 81.58 PS of peak power and 111.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed MT or AMT. In Petrol+CNG setup, it ekes out 69.75 PS of peak power and 101.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed MT.

Mileage figures for Petrol manual combination as claimed by the company is 24.79 km/l and it is slightly higher at 25.71 km/l with AMT Petrol variants. Where Dzire CNG variants are concerned, Maruti Suzuki is promising 33.73 km/kg of fuel efficiency.