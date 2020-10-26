Okinawa Electric Scooter Bookings Offer Rs 6k Gift Voucher – Sales Grow Expected

Festive offers announced for full range of Okinawa electric two wheelers

As with festive seasons, it’s raining offers. Today, Okinawa announced season offers, and there’s a lucky draw. This means around 10 buyers will get assured gifts, and the first one stands a chance to take home the slow speed R30 scooter. The offer is valid from October 24, 2020 to November 15, 2020. The lucky draw will be announced on November 30, 2020.

Each customer twill receive assured gifts on every booking. Buyers also get a gift voucher worth Rs 6,000 for all bookings, online or in-store. Those opting for online booking get the same access to a vehicle as in-store, so one can go ahead and select custom theme painted scooters, and all current offers.

Jeetender Sharma- MD, Okinawa said, “Due to pandemic, a lot of industries faced slowdown including automobile. However, after lockdown got lifted, we received an overwhelming response from our customers.”

This is being attributed to the fact that folks are now opting for personal vehicles for daily commute so they can maintain physical distancing protocols, as well as have a reliable mode of transport as public transportation isn’t yet upto scratch. And there’s always the risk owing to inability of being able to maintain distance and stay safe.

Expected sales

Okinawa sales is expected to grow 40 percent during the 2020 festive season, in part, owing to increased awareness about electric vehicles among buyers. It’s prudent now to set sales targets and go about achieving them considering the electric vehicle market is still a tiny one in India.

The number of manufacturers who do business in this space has been rapidly increasing in recent years. This is made the space rather interesting because buyers can choose from relatively new companies to names they’ve been familiar with for decades.

Range anxiety in the sector isn’t just limited to battery charging and ride range but also the fact that most manufacturers offer very few vehicles on sale. As such, the sector is mostly dominated by scooters, either in a speed or high speed. While electric motor cycles would seem interesting, currently only revolt offers such vehicles.

This makes the electric scooter segment a highly competitive one and the sector is dominated by Hero Electric. 2020 has been strange for business but newfound need for a personal vehicle means the smaller slow speed electric scooters, which don’t require driving license are also part of the conversation now.

Okinawa sales in 2020

Unsurprisingly, high-speed electric scooter sales for the first half of the current financial year have contracted. However as business normalcy returns, electric scooter manufacturers are upbeat. In the last six months, Okinawa reported sales of 1836 units. While that number isn’t large, it’s enough to secure the manufacturer second spot in a segment that sees Hero Electric leading. Recovery expectation would mean the manufacturer will be able to mitigate the whopping 64% decline it was reported in the last six months.