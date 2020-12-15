Okinawa Cruiser Electric Scooter And Motorcycle Launch in 2021

Upon its launch, Okinawa Cruiser will rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak, BGauss B8 and Ather 450X

Gurugram-based electric scooter manufacturer, Okinawa has announced that it will be launching its flagship maxi-scooter- Cruiser in India next year. Okinawa Cruiser made its maiden appearance earlier this year at the Auto Expo in February. The company, however, has not revealed any exact timeline of its launch.

The e-scooter was earlier slated to be launched this year but like many other automobile launches, was postponed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. If it weren’t for the pandemic, the e-scooter would have been at markets by now.

Design & Features

Cruiser’s primary highlights are its design which, as mentioned before, follows the language of a maxi scooter. For instance, it sports a bold front apron housing a large LED headlamp and turn indicators. It gets a slightly pulled-back handlebar and cruiser-like forward-set footpegs which would make for a comfortable ride position. The interesting bit is the front floor-bed and footrests belong to two different levels.

Long and sweeping rear panels incorporate a large stepped seat. Being a premium offering, it is also laced with a bunch of tech gizmos such as an anti-theft alarm, find my scooter function, keyless ignition system, USB port, mobile charging, motor walking assistance and a whole lot more.

Powertrain & Dynamics

Coming to its powertrain, Cruiser is powered by a 3kW electric motor which is propelled by a 4kWh lithium-ion battery. It claims a single-charge range of 120 km and a top speed of 100 kmph. Okinawa had earlier claimed that the battery pack can be juiced up fully within 2-3 hours. The company will also provide a high-speed DC charging function as a part of the package.

The electric Maxi scooter rides on 14-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with disc brakes on both ends. Its suspension setup gets conventional telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear. As per some reports, the e-scooter is expected to arrive at the Indian market around third quarter of next fiscal year. One can expect it to be priced more than Rs 1.0 lakh (ex-showroom).

Other launches- Oki100

Apart from Cruiser, Okinawa is also looking to introduce its first electric motorcycle offering Oki100 next year. A pre-production concept was showcased at the AutoExpo earlier this year. The bike will come with fair share of technology including app-based telematics, connected vehicle technology and more. It will lock horns with Revolt 400, the only other electric motorcycle in sale in India.

Other than developing new products, Okinawa is also looking to expand its footprint in India by increasing its dealership count to 500 by the end of this fiscal year. Currently, the brand has 350 dealer outlets across the country. the company also recently announced the discontinuation of scooters running on lead-acetate batteries.

