Exchange Old Scooter, Motorcycle For New Okinawa Electric Vehicle

The scheme has been launched in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bangalore and Pune for a start and will move to other cities in due course

The demand for electric vehicles is gaining in importance in India. Its reasons could be a lower purchase price, more economical running costs, lower maintenance and zero emissions. Okinawa is one of the leading electric scooter brand in the country currently.

With buyers moving towards electric scooters, Okinawa, Indian electric two-wheeler brand, has entered into an alliance with CredR to launch an exchange offer on any petrol based two wheeler for an Okinawa electric scooter. This scheme has been introduced in cities of Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bangalore and Pune for a start and will soon be extended across the country.

CredR to provide instant exchange price

This alliance between Okinawa and CredR will ensure customers get instant quotations for their old petrol powered scooters which would go a long way in reducing the up-front cost of Okinawa scooters. Customers would have to bring in their petrol powered two wheelers to any Okinawa showroom for a physical check.

They would receive a quote which will be ascertained via the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR. CredR will also verify documents, health of the two wheeler and the exchange price would be adjusted against the final cost of the new Okinawa scooter.

ZestMoney “Buy Now, Pay Later”

Earlier this month, Okinawa also entered into an agreement with ZestMoney, India’s leading AI driven EMI financing and “Buy Now, Pay Later” platform to offer customers easy EMI financing on its entire range of two wheelers products. This facility is available at all Okinawa’s 350+ dealerships in the country.

Besides being offered at the company stores is also on offer to customers who make bookings via the company’s online portal. Customers will receive a credit limit from ZestMoney by completing their digital KYCs and cans elect a repayment plan as per their choice. This is a completely paperless scheme and can be followed up online.

Okinawa Range

Okinawa Electric Scooters are a reliable and affordable means of personal transport. The company has noted the rising demand of safer and more affordable transport and demand for personal transport has risen more so now with the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country with social distancing measures here to stay. The company also recently introduced the Eco App for the iPraise+ and Ridge+ e-scooters which enables the rider to operate connectivity features related to location, security and vehicle condition.

The Okinawa Autotech range of e-scooters include iPraise+, Praise Pro, Ridge+, Lite and R30.PraisePro priced at Rs.79,277, the iPraise flagship model at Rs.1.08 lakhs, while the R30 e-scooter and Ridge are priced at Rs.58,992 and Rs.53,390 respectively.