New Okinawa Electric Scooter For Delivery Service Sector – Launch Teaser

Okinawa Dual electric scooter is expected to offer range of up to 70 kms per charge

Electrification of vehicles is the order of the day. Four, three and two wheeler offerings in this electric segment are gaining in importance especially with the Central and State Governments introducing several schemes and incentives to promote electric mobility in the country.

Last mile delivery vehicles are also getting more preference and more so in recent time of the pandemic situation which has seen a change in consumer buying patterns. One of the leading electric two wheeler brand in India, Okinawa is now getting ready to launch yet another e-scooter in India.

Okinawa Electric recently tweeted “New Year, New Beginnings! Okinawa Scooters is all set to transform and ‘eco-fy’ the #delivery service sector! Get ready for this Year’s most disruptive #electric two-wheeler as the Okinawa Family gets bigger this month. Unveiling soon #LeadToShine #PowerTheChange with Okinawa Dual.”

Okinawa Dual Features

Okinawa Dual is a new electric scooter set to launch in India this month. The company has released teaser of this new scooter on social media channels drawing attention. This electric scooter for last mile delivery is a budget scooter.

From the teaser above, one can expect the new e-scooter to get horizontally aligned LED headlamps positioned on its front apron, telescopic front forks, rounded rear view mirrors. It is seen in a red colour scheme with the Okinawa logo positioned on its front apron.

Teaser image also shows a single piece handlebar and single piece flat seat. It is also estimated that the new Dual e-scooter will receive a fully digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, luggage carrying rack at the rear and a basket in the front to accommodate packages for delivery.

Battery and motor specifications have not yet been detailed. New Okinawa Dual e-scooter, targeting the delivery service sector, could offer a range of 70 kms on a single full charge. It could come in fitted with a swappable Lithium-ion battery pack as the company has discontinued use of lead acid batteries in its E2W. Speaking about price of electric scooter for delivery from Okinawa – expect it to be priced aggressively.

2021 Plans

Okinawa Autotech has extensive plans for 2021 with two new electric scooters planned for launch. The company was established in 2015 and its first offering was the Okinawa Ridge e-scooter in 2017. The company has over 300 dealerships in India in metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural regions.

In October 2020, the company entered into an agreement with ZestMoney, an AI driven EMI financing – ‘Buy-Now-Pay-Later’ platform. Through this association, the customer will be able to buy an Okinawa scooter in easy EMI options. Buyers can also avail credit limit from ZestMoney by completing digital KYC after which they can select their repayment plan as per their choice.