Okinawa Electric Scooter Production Starts At New Plant In Rajasthan

Annual production currently stands at 1.80 lakh units which will be further enhanced to 3 lakh units thanks to its second manufacturing unit now being fully operational

As demand for electric two wheelers has been increasing many times over in the past several months, augmentation of production capacities is only inevitable. Market leaders Hero Electric, Ola Electric, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Ampere Vehicles and Ather Energy are keen to increase production capacities to keep up with this added demand and Okinawa Autotech also follows suit.

Okinawa Electric Scooter New Plant

Gurugram based Okinawa Autotech has announced investment to the tune of Rs 800-1,000 crores in the next 3-4 years. The electric automaker currently produces its low speed and high speed electric scooters from its Alwar plant in Rajasthan which has an annual capacity of 1.80 lakh units.

In a bid to increase manufacturing capacities to 2 lakh units, the company has commenced operations at its 2nd plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. This new plant, inaugurated on 14th February 2022, will see the manufacture of close to 3 lakh electric vehicles per year which will be increased to 10 lakh units in the next 2-3 years.

Once full production is achieved, it will be 5 times the capacity of its current plant in Alwar. This increase in production will not only allow the company to meet growing demand in India, but will also cater to global markets. Okinawa is the second largest manufacturer in its segment with a market share of over 20 percent in the electric two wheeler space.

Okinawa Dealership Expansion Plans

Okinawa sales in the past year have been particularly noteworthy. Sales has been dominated by iPraise+ and Praise Pro electric scooter, though the company portfolio also includes the Ridge Plus, R30, Lite and Dual, all of which are priced between Rs 59,000-1.09 lakh. The company crossed sales of 1,00,000 units milestone in India at the end of last year.

Okinawa also has an expansive dealership network of over 400 centers situated in major metros and at Tier II and Tier III locations and across rural markets in the country. Plans are afoot to increase this dealership count to 500 by the end of this year. The company also opened two new Okinawa Galaxy stores in Dehradun and Jaipur.

The Okinawa iPraise is currently among the highest selling electric scooters in the country. It has a range of 140 kms and top speed of 60 km/h. The company now plans a brand new electric scooter internally codenamed Oki90. This was shown off as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo and is now ready to roll off production lines.

Upcoming Okinawa Oki90 Electric Scooter

Viewed in test runs, the Oki90 e-scooter was under complete camouflage though some features came to the fore. It will receive LED headlamp and turn indicators positioned on its front apron, a raised pillion seat and large alloy wheels with disc brakes at the front and rear.

The new e-scooter from Okinawa could also receive a full digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and a switch to toggle between Eco and Power modes. It will be powered via a removable lithium-ion battery pack and will be capable of a riding range from 150-180 km per charge. Launch in the next couple of months is on the cards.