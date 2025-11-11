Ola Compact Electric Car Design Patented In India – Comet EV Rival

It is possible that Ola’s compact electric car could be based on the brand’s new modular Gen 4 EV architecture

Even as it faces headwinds in its electric two-wheeler business, Ola continues to focus on innovation and launch of new products and features. The company is also eyeing emerging opportunities, which have significant potential for future growth. A relevant example is the electric four-wheeler segment, which currently has low market penetration. Ola could be looking to target this space, as evident with the recent filing of a design patent for a compact EV. Let’s get more details on this story.

Ola compact EV – Design and features

As revealed in the design patent, Ola’s compact electric car has a boxy, tallboy profile. In terms of its silhouette, Ola EV seems similar to the MG Comet EV. However, Ola EV has four doors and a boot, as compared to 2 door + boot format seen with Comet EV. From the design images, it appears that Ola EV will have larger dimensions as compared to the Comet EV.

To optimize interior space, Ola EV has the wheels placed at the extreme corners. This reduces the overhang at both ends, lending a utilitarian look and feel for the car. Other exterior features follow the same design approach. One can notice a largely flat front fascia and a simple bumper design. The EV has sharp lighting elements and could get a full-width LED strip.

Ola EV has the charging port installed at the front. Other key highlights include circular wheel arches, prominent door trims, flat door panels, a flat roof, a flat boot lid and wraparound tail lamps. Matching the design at the front, the rear could also get a full-width LED strip. Ola EV uses large windows, which will help amplify the sense of space. Door handles appear to be placed on the B and C pillars, ensuring a clutter-free side profile.

Ola EV – Range, specs

Although there are no official details, one can expect the Ola EV to offer a range of around 200-250 km. For context, the MG Comet EV has a certified range of 230 km. Another offering in the entry-level EV space is the Tiago EV. The Tiago MR and LR variants have a range of 223 km and 293 km, respectively.

Ola’s new Gen 4 platform is currently under development. At the Sankalp 2025 event, Ola had stated that the new Gen 4 platform will be highly versatile and come with “infinite possibilities”. In addition to a small EV, the new Gen 4 platform from Ola could also be used for LCVs and 3-wheelers. With a single versatile platform, Ola can significantly reduce development costs for new products.

Ola could use its new 4680 Bharat cell, which has been developed in-house. This will further reduce costs and cut down dependence on external suppliers. Possibilities for innovation and upgrades also become easier with in-house technologies. Ola’s battery cells were recently certified by ARAI. These are being manufactured at the company’s Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu.