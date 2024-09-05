Ola Electric Auto Rickshaw Spied Testing For The First Time – Launch In 2024?

While Ola Electric auto rickshaw has been spied for the first time, there are no details about launch timeline or powertrain

Within the commercial segment, the EV penetration is more profound in electric 3W auto rickshaws and 3W cargo vehicles. There are many players in this segment already, comprising of both mainstream manufacturers and startups. Ola Electric is foraying into this segment with its upcoming Raahi, and it was recently spied for the first time in Bengaluru.

Ola Electric Auto Rickshaw Spied

Electric mobility solutions provider, Ola Electric, has been advancing into more and more segments and genres since the startup’s debut. The company’s aggressive pricing strategies have worked wonders and has quickly established itself as a leader in electric scooters.

The company intends to create a similar effect in other 2W and 3W genres. In this regard, we recently saw Ola launching its Roadster electric motorcycle range with very aggressive prices. Before that, Ola had patented Roadster range in India alongside an electric auto rickshaw and an electric 3W cargo vehicle.

Now, Ola Electric auto rickshaw has been spied testing for the first time around Bengaluru, Karnataka. Design-wise, we can see that Ola Electric has stayed true to the patent designs and follows an identical silhouette.

Unlike the patent designs, this test mule didn’t have doors for a concealed cabin. Instead, we can see an unrestricted entrance to driver and a door on either sides for rear passengers. Future versions of this Ola Raahi electric rickshaw might get a concealed cabin and an option for air conditioning.

Where design is concerned, Ola Raahi might very well be the flashiest auto rickshaw ever launched in India. While TVS offers LED headlights on their rickshaws, Ola seems to be trying to one-up TVS with projector LED headlights and square LED DRLs. We can also see a single-blade windshield wiper as well.

Will this rickshaw debut with a removable battery?

From the rear, spied Ola electric auto rickshaw looks like any other rickshaws on sale in India. Wheels look like they are 10-inches in size and could come with tubeless tyres. Space looks adequate for three passengers abreast in the back seat.

While there is a good chance of this rickshaw being called Ola Raahi, there is basically no information regarding the powertrain. Patent designs of a removable battery module from Ola Electric was leaked some time ago. This removable and swappable battery makes a lot of sense to offer in a commercial vehicle, maximizing up-time.

Source