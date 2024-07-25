Ola Electric Bike Battery Teased Ahead Of Launch – Working On Something

While they look quite alluring as concepts, it remains to be seen how Ola’s upcoming electric motorcycles will perform in real-world conditions

Ola’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has stirred excitement in the electric vehicle community with a recent tweet. Aggarwal shared an intriguing image of what appears to be a sophisticated battery pack, likely destined for Ola’s highly anticipated electric bike. Accompanying the image, he teased, “Working on something.”

Ola Electric Bike Battery Teased

The image reveals a detailed view of the battery pack, showcasing intricate wiring and advanced components, hinting at a powerful and efficient energy source. This development aligns with Ola’s ambitious plans to revolutionize the electric mobility sector, building on the success of their electric scooters.

As Ola continues to push boundaries in electric vehicle technology, this teaser has sparked speculation and anticipation among enthusiasts and industry watchers alike. The forthcoming electric motorcycle is expected to feature cutting-edge technology and impressive performance, further solidifying Ola’s position as a key player in the EV market.

Ola unveiled 4 new electric motorcycles as concept. There’s a roadster, an ADV, a cruiser and a radical-looking bike that Ola is calling the Diamondhead. Ola has stated that these new electric motorcycles will be ready for launch by end-2024. Ahead of that, Ola has now teased the battery of their electric motorcycle.

Ola Diamondhead electric bike features

As compared to conventional ICE motorcycles, electric bikes provide a lot more freedom to experiment in terms of their design and styling. Ola Diamondhead is a relevant example. The bike is a big surprise in both form and function. Most peculiar is the dome-shaped structure at front. It can also be imagined as an armoured vehicle with capabilities to deflect bullets. The lower section of the bike mirrors the top domed shape, albeit in an inverse and smaller proportion.

Ola Diamondhead has a full-width LED strip that also houses the headlamp. Riding stance is fairly committed, as evident with the low-set clip-on handlebars. Foot pegs have an adjustability option to choose between a track-oriented or comfortable riding posture. The bike has a futuristic retracting instrument cluster. It is revealed when the bike is switched on.

In terms of functional innovation, the bike can be seen with a giant swingarm at front. It suggests that the bike will likely have a hub-centred steering system. This is in contrast to the usual conventional fork setup. While this setup is not entirely new, only a few such bikes have entered production in the past. Ola Diamondhead has a belt drive system and comes with dual disc brakes at the front. Ola Diamondhead is likely to be positioned as a performance-oriented product.

Ola roadster, ADV, cruiser electric bikes

As compared to Diamondhead, the other three Ola electric motorcycles are relatively more conventional in their design and styling. All three bikes have aggressive front fascia, sharp body panelling, USD forks, disc brakes and chain drive setup. The ADV bike has a sharp beak, golden USD forks, large windscreen, hand guards, knobby dual-purpose tyres and luggage racks at sides and rear.

Ola electric cruiser bike has an aerodynamic panelling all across. It has a sleek headlamp, rectangular rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signals, thick fork seal covers, a rider-only seat and short tail section. The roadster appears as the most practical among the four new Ola electric motorcycles. It has a sharp headlamp, sleek turn signals, pulled-back handlebar and split-seat design.

Ola is yet to reveal any of the specs of these e-bikes. Ola has focused on range, performance and hi-tech features with its electric scooters. Something similar can be expected from its upcoming electric motorcycles.