Ola Electric Bike Side Profile Teased – Global Debut Tomorrow, August 15th

When launched, Ola electric bike is likely to gain dominance in electric motorcycle segment, rivalling offerings from Oben, Revolt and Tork

After dominating the electric scooter market, Ola Electric is trying to replicate similar success in electric motorcycle space. The company has been teasing the production version of its upcoming electric motorcycle. The recent teaser shows Ola electric bike side profile and establishes its silhouette.

Ola Electric Bike Side Profile Teased

Owing to its aggressive pricing strategy, Ola has managed to establish itself as a leader of electric scooter segment. The company’s S1 range of electric scooters have been pretty popular in India, leading the sales charts for a very long time. Now, the company intends to extend its success to electric motorcycle realm too.

Ola Electric had showcased as many as four electric motorcycle concepts some time ago. One of them was a Roadster concept which is likely to have spawned a production version. Not long ago, Ola’s design patents filed in India were leaked, showing multiple street naked genre of motorcycles.

The design patents looked like they were multiple variants of the motorcycle with varied equipment levels and stylistic elements. There is a good probability of Ola launching multiple versions of its motorcycle. A similar approach was observed with Ola’s S1 range of electric scooters too.

From the side, Ola electric bike takes the shape of a muscular street naked motorcycle. Ola has teased the bike’s battery and some of its electrical components before. We can see a large battery positioned where an engine would be placed in a conventional motorcycle. We can see a few circuitry and other control boards in the previous teaser too.

There is a mid-mounted motor that is driving the rear wheels via a chain drive. From the recent teaser, we can see a glimpse of its componentry. It gets RSU telescopic front suspension at the front and a mono-shock setup at the rear. There is disc brake at both ends and there seems to be 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends.

What to expect?

Considering that it is from Ola Electric, we might get a plethora of features and gimmicks to make a strong mark for itself in the budding electric motorcycle space. A 7-inch touchscreen instrument screen with Ola Maps, music control and more. There might be an on-board speaker to play music as well.

Range from a single charge might be around 180 km, around a similar ballpark as S1 Pro Gen II. From the past teasers, Ola electric bike looks like it is a commuter style product with performance of a 150cc motorcycle. It gets dual LED projector headlights, as seen in previous teaser and other elements. Price could be around Rs 1.5 lakh (effective Ex-sh). More info will be revealed tomorrow.