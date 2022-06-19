OLA Electric Car Teased Officially – New Premium Sedan

Ola’s first electric car will be made at the company’s upcoming mother plant in Tamil Nadu

On the sidelines of the ‘Ola Customer Day’ event held at the site of the company’s upcoming facility near Krishnagiri, TN, the EV startup released a teaser video of its upcoming premium electric car. The first Ola electric car, as the teaser indicates, will be a low-slung sporty sedan with a coupe roof-line and modern design.

It is no secret that Ola Electric, soon after the launch of its S1 electric scooter, has been eyeing the Indian electric four wheeler segment which is projected to have an immense potential. It appears that, even as the company is facing several complaints related to the quality, reliability and delivery timeline issues of its S1 scooter, developing activities of the upcoming electric car are proceeding in full swing.

OLA Electric Car Teased

The teaser gives us a sneak peak of a 3D rendering of an attractive and edgy sedan. Being an electric vehicle, the Ola sedan takes a lot of aerodynamic liberty in its exterior styling which would otherwise be challenging in a conventional IC engine car like an extremely low slung nose.

Salient design features include a wedged shaped front fascia, an LED lighting signature that runs across the width of the car, a swooping roofline, and Kia-like rear fascia. No further details have been shared as of now but Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stated that more details will be revealed on August 15. There were reports that Ola has hired ex-Mahindra designer – Ramkripa Ananthan, who designed the current XUV700, Thar, XUV300.

Ola Electric’s venture into the passenger car segment starts with a premium product indicates that the company may be on a top-down strategy. The launch timeline of the product has not been revealed yet but given it is still in early stages of development, we don’t expect it to see the light of day for more than a year or two from now. That said, the product development process is usually hurried in a startup setting compared to a traditional OEM.

For instance, basing the product on an already existing electric skateboard from any of the several international mobility players would considerably shorten the lead time. The powertrain configuration is anyone’s guess as of now, and we think it is going to be one motor at each wheel, supported by a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of around 70-80 kWh.

What to expect?

Aided by an impressively low aerodynamic co-efficient and frontal area, such a battery pack could be good enough for a certified range of over 500 km. A 0-100 kph time of less than 7 seconds and a top-speed in excess of 150 kmph would be a nice place to start in terms of performance.

The Ola electric sedan will be positioned at the premium end of the Indian electric vehicle space. We estimate the vehicle’s price tag to be on the other side of INR 30 lakh but one can expect a lengthy equipment list complete with ADAS features. Upon launch, it could be the first of its kind electric sedan.

Demand for electric vehicles is on the rise. Major OEMs like Tata, Kia, Mahindra, Hyundai have committed to launch more new EVs in India. Even premium brands like Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, etc have joined the EV revolution. With Tesla reportedly putting their India launch plans on hold, things could work in favour of Ola Electric Sedan.