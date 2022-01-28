Ola Electric Design, Engineering Center To Be Setup In The UK

Ola Futurefoundry will be based out of Coventry in United Kingdom which is home to many facilities including those of Jaguar and Aston Martin

Ola plans to make giant leaps in the field of future electric mobility in coming years and hence adding necessary infrastructure to its armoury. Ola Electric, the EV manufacturing arm of the ride-hailing major, has now laid the foundation of another important facility for the brand.

The firm has now announced that it will be setting up its global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design christened ‘Ola Futurefoundry’. This centre will be based in Coventry, United Kingdom, which is considered a global hub for the best automotive design and engineering talent in the world.

Ola Futurefoundry – Hub for future EVs under Ola

Ola Futurefoundry will work in sync with the design and engineering teams based at Ola Campus in Bengaluru. The facility will house global talent across multiple disciplines of two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle designs, digital and physical modelling, advanced high-performance automotive engineering and much more.

The centre will also be home to talents that will focus on vehicle R&D around new energy systems including cell technologies. It will also team up with world-class education and research institutions in the UK to collaborate on technology research and development.

Ola has revealed that it will invest over US$100 million (around INR 750 crore) over the next 5 years into the state-of-art centre. Over 200 designers and automotive engineers will be working in this facility.

Speaking on this occasion, Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola, said that the Ola Futurefoundry will enable the company to tap into fantastic automotive designs and engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles. Working in close collaboration with Ola headquarters in Bangalore, India, Futurefoundry will help Ola build the future of mobility with an aim to make EVs affordable across the world.

Development of electric cars

Aggarwal recently kicked up a storm on social media when he shared an image of a car, therefore, hinting at the possibility of Ola Electric venturing into the space of producing electric cars. The tweet makes more sense now with the announcement of a new convention centre which will cater to development of both battery-powered two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Wayne Burgess, vice president – Vehicle Design, Ola Electric said, “Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that is agile, flexible and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world.” He further added that Futurefoundry will supplement and collaborate with the core team in Bengaluru to deliver exciting new EVs across two-wheeler, four-wheeler and other segments.

Ola Electric has already built a state-of-art facility in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, which is considered to be the largest two-wheeler manufacturing plant in the world. Named Futurefactory, the Bengaluru-based EV startup has committed an investment of Rs 2,400 crore towards this project.