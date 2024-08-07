Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased Again – Will Debut On August 15th

When launched, Ola electric motorcycle will compete with rival offerings from the likes of Oben, Revolt, Tork and other OEMs

Ola Electric has emerged as India’s best-selling electric 2W manufacturer by quite some margin. The company had always maintained that they would branch out into more genres like electric cars, electric motorcycles and even electric rickshaws. Ola has showcased four electric motorcycle concepts too.

Fast forwarding to August 2024, Ola has been teasing its upcoming electric motorcycle. The company has a habit of unveiling new and upcoming products and services on August 15th, India’s Independence Day. This year, the spotlight is on Ola’s electric motorcycle. Let’s take a look.

Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased

Indian electric scooters and motorcycle segment has emerged as a lucrative option for many automakers. Up until now, there has been a major uproar in electric scooters with many OEMs diving into it. Now, the focus seems to be shifting to electric motorcycles.

CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently teased an electric motorcycle. He took a short test ride of this motorcycle and posted the same on social media. Very little was divulged in that short video. The new teaser, however, sheds some light on what we can expect from Ola’s upcoming motorcycle.

For starters, Ola Electric has only teased this motorcycle from the front-top section. We can see the twin projector LED headlights, similar to S1 electric scooter range. Right within this headlight assembly, above projector headlights, there is a single-piece sleek horizontal LED bar that will act as bike’s DRL (Daytime Running Light).

Above the headlights, there seems to be a headlight cowl or some sort of short windscreen. From this brief teaser, it looks like Ola is developing a street naked motorcycle. There are muscular tank shrouds that are accentuated to lend an aggressive stance. Handlebar looks like it is a single-piece unit and is positioned very upright.

What to expect?

Not a lot is known about Ola electric motorcycle teased, but it will be unveiled on August 15th. It is expected to recreate the same magic as S1 scooters did in scooter body style. Comparing this teaser with Ola’s four electric motorcycle concepts, there is very little semblance.

However, when comparing it with Ola’s design patents in the recent past, we can establish some sort of semblance. Ola’s design patents showed the motorcycle in different variants. We expect the same to be true with production-spec model as well.

Performance might be in the same ballpark as Ola S1 Pro Gen II with a slightly larger battery pack. There is a good probability of it having a claimed range of over 150 km. If Ola offers the same 7-inch touchscreen dashboard on this motorcycle with Google Maps and a plethora of features and gimmicks, it could be a well-received product.