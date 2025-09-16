Ola Electric production – Four Years, One Million Units

Ola Electric production – Four years, one million scooters from Futurefactory

Production at Ola Electric’s Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, began in 2021. Output has crossed 1 million units within four years. The scale highlights consistent manufacturing growth and the capacity to support multiple product lines. A special edition Roadster X+ marks this Ola Electric production milestone.

The special Ola Electric production milestone unit is finished in midnight blue, it carries sporty red accents on the rims, battery pack, and dual-tone seat. Badges made from recycled copper waste and electroplated bar ends focus on integration of reused materials in design. Roadster X+ is equipped with a 9.1 kWh battery pack. Battery integration aligns with Ola Electric’s strategy of introducing higher-capacity energy systems across select models.

Product launches – Phased deliveries

S1 Pro+ comes with a 5.2 kWh battery. Pricing has been set at Rs 1,69,999. Deliveries for both S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ are scheduled to begin during Navratri 2025, aligning production cycles with festive demand in the Indian market.

S1 Pro Sport is available with two battery configurations: 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh. Pricing begins at Rs 1,49,999, with deliveries scheduled from January 2026. This timeline allows phased introduction of scooters and balances production between existing and upcoming models.

Ola Electric S1 Pro+ , Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport build portfolio breadth

Futurefactory is central to these launches. Its location in Tamil Nadu provides proximity to supply networks and logistics hubs. 4680 Bharat Cell powers both the S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+. Adoption across multiple models strengthens supply chain stability and cost efficiencies in local manufacturing.

Ola Electric’s S1 portfolio represents the core product line built at scale. Each addition, including S1 Pro+, Roadster X+, and S1 Pro Sport, contributes to category diversification. Pricing across vehicles positions Ola Electric competitively within the Indian EV market. By offering differentiated models at Rs 1,49,999, Rs 1,69,999, and Rs 1,89,999, the company addresses distinct consumer segments. Tiered pricing also reflects battery size variations and performance features.

From 4 kWh to 9.1 kWh, packs fit varied riding needs

Multiple battery sizes, such as 9.1 kWh, 5.2 kWh, and 4 kWh, address different rider requirements. Larger packs suit high-mileage users, while smaller packs target shorter commutes. By offering battery variations, Ola Electric segments its offerings across performance and affordability parameters. Consumers gain flexibility in choosing between range, price, and charging needs. Segmentation within the S1 portfolio provides coverage across consumer price sensitivity and performance requirements.

Spokesperson, Ola Electric, said, “This marks the celebration of every Indian who trusted us and believed in our mission. In four years, we’ve gone from an idea to becoming India’s EV two-wheeler leader. We built at scale and proved that world-class products can be designed, engineered, and manufactured right here in India. This milestone is a testament to how far we’ve come, and we’re just getting started!”