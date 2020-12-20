Ola Electric Rickshaw Patent Leaks – Gets Solar Panels To Increase Range

Ride hailing firm Ola seeks to double its current headcount of 2,000 employees in its EV business segment over the next 6 months

The electric vehicle scenario in India is going from strength to strength. Every automaker, be it two, three or four wheeler, is making a bee line for this segment, which reports suggest could be a Rs.50,000 crore opportunity in India by 2025.

Along with cars and two wheelers, the e-rickshaw has also emerged as a forerunner in the country and this market could shift to lithium ion batteries by as much as 40 percent over the next 4-5 years.Ola Electric, apart from planning launch of a new electric scooter in India as early as next year, is also scheduled to mark its entry into the e-rickshaw segment in India.

Auto rickshaws form a major part of transportation in India and having a ride hailing service with zero tail pipe emissions could appeal to a larger set of customers. Mahindra has launched an all-electric e-Alfa Mini rickshaw while there are many startups that have electric 3 wheeler offerings in the country.

Ola Electric Rickshaw Patent Leaked

Ola has long been mulling entry into the two and three wheeler electric vehicle segment following the acquisition of Etergo BV of Netherlands earlier this year. The company recently announced an electric scooter range for New Zealand as a part of the Govt. of New Zealand’s target of around 64,000 new electric vehicles in the country by 2021.

The company along with planning its e-scooter range in India and plans to set up the largest scooter factory in India is also set to enter the three wheeler EV segment as a recent patent image has revealed. The image show off the Ola electric three wheeler in similar proportion to the Mahindra Treo.

It gets a raked windshield with wipers, circular shaped headlamps, roof rails and a flat roof so as to accommodate the solar panels. These solar panels will help charge the battery on the go, and will also increase the drive range. There is a bench for three occupants at the rear and a spacious area for the driver.

Launch plans are set for sometime in 2021 for the cab sector and ride hailing services in the country as an extension of its taxi hailing service which Ola currently offers with cabs in the micro, mini, premium sedan, prime play and premium SUV and LUX segments.

Ola E-Rickshaws

The new Ola e-rickshaws will get a maintenance free lithium ion battery pack with long range while owners will be assured of a hassle free ownership along with low cost of maintenance and better rider and passenger comforts. Ola targets around 10,000 two and three wheeler electric vehicles along with electric four wheelers that will form a part of its ride hailing business.

Earlier this week, Ola announced to invest Rs 2,400 crore to setup world’s largest scooter plant in Tamil Nadu, which will have production capacity of 20 lakh units per year. It will create 10,000 jobs. The electric rickshaw from Ola is also expected to be produced at the same plant.