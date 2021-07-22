Ola Electric Scooter 10 Colour Options Officially Revealed

There could be significant demand for Ola electric scooter, as petrol prices touch new highs

With multiple best-in-class and segment-first features, Ola electric scooter could provide a major boost to electric two-wheeler segment. Ola Electric has been executing its plans at a fast pace. Phase I of its plant in Tamil Nadu is expected to be completed soon.

When all phases are complete, the manufacturing facility will be capable of producing 10 million units per year. In view of the huge capacity, it is apparent that Ola has plans to take its electric scooter to global markets as well.

Bookings are now open for the scooter for Rs 499. Interested folks can visit Ola Electric website to place their booking. With its massive production capacity, it is hoped that customers won’t have to wait long to get delivery. Ola will not have a dealer network, and will be delivering their scooters direct to the home of the buyer.

Ola electric scooter colours

Ola electric scooter is based on Etergo Appscooter, which is manufactured by Netherlands-based Etergo BV. The company was acquired by Ola Electric last year in May. By using an existing product, Ola Electric has been able to significantly reduce its time to market. Required changes have been introduced for the scooter to make it suitable for Indian ride conditions and match user preferences.

It will be offered in a choice of 10 colour options, which have now been officially revealed. Focused on utility, Ola electric scooter has a sober design. Body panels are largely plain and don’t have any fancy graphics or other styling bits.

The scooter can be best described as compact and cute. The latter comes largely from the droid-inspired front apron that has dual-LED headlamp setup. Integrated U-shaped tail lamp and turn indicators at the rear is another differentiating factor.

Ola electric scooter specs and features

Although details about battery pack and electric motor have not been revealed, Ola has said that its scooter will have segment-leading range. If we talk about rivals like Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak, all of these have claimed range of less than 100 km.

We can also get an idea based on available information that Ola electric scooter can be charged to 50% in around 18 minutes. This adds 75km to the range. So, the full range at 100% charge could be around 150 km.

Talking about features, Ola electric scooter is equipped with app-based keyless entry, full-LED lighting, disc brakes at the front, fast charging capability and biggest-in-class boot space. The scooter will also get a range of internet connected smart features.

Ola is expected to be competitively priced, which will motivate more customers to switch to electric. With its advanced manufacturing facility, Ola should be able to reduce production costs and pass on the benefits to its customers. Price will be revealed at the time of launch.