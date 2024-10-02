Ola Electric Scooter At Rs 50k – Price Cut As Sales Decline

With dwindling sales and a massive setback in after-sales service, Ola Electric is marching ahead with BOSS offer ahead of festive season

India’s leading electric 2W mobility solutions provider, Ola Electric, has been proactively pushing the sales of its S1 range of electric scooters. The company has been facing a lot of slack recently and even registered its lowest sales of 2024 last month. Amidst all this, Ola has now offered a limited-period offer.

Called BOSS (Biggest Ola Season Sale), this limited-period offer ensures buyers can take home an Ola S1 scooter for just Rs 49,999. However, Ola’s new BOSS campaign seems to be only applicable to the base S1X electric scooter and the offer is applicable till stocks last. As denoted by an asterisk in a small font.

Ola S1X Electric Scooter At Rs 50K

While the company is still India’s best-selling electric scooter manufacturer, Ola Electric is bleeding volumes quite a lot and is losing precious market share to the likes of TVS and Bajaj Chetak, among others. In September 2024, Ola Electric registered its lowest sales of this calendar year at just 23,965 units.

In a bid to boost sales around the festive season, Ola Electric has launched what it calls BOSS (Biggest Ola Season Sale). With this move, Ola Electric is offering the base S1X electric scooter at an attractive price point of Rs 50K (Effective Ex-sh). Rs 49,999 to be precise. When compared to the actual prices, this is a Rs 25,000 price cut.

Ola Electric has mentioned that BOSS offer is for S1X 2 kWh battery model only and the offer price of Rs 49,999 stands till the stocks last. There is no time bracket mentioned and prices can revert back to Rs 74,999 (Ex-sh) at company’s discretion.

Declining Sales, Growing Complaints

There is early access to the Ola community, who can avail the offer from today. Speaking of community, Ola scooter owners have been embracing innovative and aggressive measures to showcase their distrust of the brand. The company is averaging around 80,000 complaints per month. One Ola Electric owner sang sad custom songs on loudspeakers in front of the showroom showing a broken-down Ola scooter.

One Ola scooter owner from Kalaburagi in Karnataka (then Gulbarga), set an Ola showroom on fire, demonstrating his frustration regarding the company’s after-sales service. Or the lack thereof. Owners have been reporting everything between small and frustrating niggles and major breakdowns. Ola service centres are being called as graveyards of electric scooters on social media, owing to the prolonged service period.

To tackle growing complaints, Ola Electric is promising rapid measures for damage control. The company promises to expand its service network to incorporate 1,000 service centres by the end of December. AI-powered maintenance with Move OS 5, training 1 lakh third-party mechanics, Hyper Service, 1-Day fix are some of the initiatives.