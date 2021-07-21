Ola Electric Scooter Buyers Across India Will Get Home Delivery

Ola Electric scooter is open for bookings – In just 24 hours, it has recorded more than 1 lakh orders

Ola electric scooter is based on the Etergo Appscooter – a Dutch start-up company that Ola acquired. It will compete with the Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak in the segment. Segment best features is what is being promised by the company with best in class boot space and an app based key for a complete keyless experience.

Teaser videos released by the company also claim efficient cornering ability and class leading acceleration. The scooters will all LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster and charging facilities will be via a normal home charger that will require no installation. This means that users can charge their e-scooter at home by plugging into regular wall socket.

Home Delivery Experience

Apart from offering new age, first in class features – the new Ola Electric scooter will also offer its buyers a new kind of delivery experience. As per a new report by First Post, Ola Electric scooters will be home delivered to buyers across India – without the traditional dealership network.

This will make delivery faster. It is likely that Ola will be making storage hubs across India to make delivery faster and hassle free. Ola Electric has created a logistics department. This department will be tasked with the delivery process. Right from the booking stage to deliver, this department will help customers.

All will be done online. From booking to loan application, etc. The Ola team will be there to help buyers at every step. It remains to be seen how the service / spares replacement, etc will be taken care of without the traditional dealers. As per the report, Ola could provide door-step service to customers, and thus completely avoid the task of setting up dealership network. Tesla has this method in place already.

New Age Scooter For New India

The Ola electric scooter is likely to be called the Series S, as per recent trademarks filed by the company. Earlier this week, Ola Electric has trademarked 3 names for the upcoming e-scooter that include S1, S1 Pro and Series S. It appears to be that the S1 and S1 Pro could be two variants of the Ola e-scooter with the S1 being the base variant and the S1 Pro a more premium offering. As for the Series S, this can be the name of the entry level Standard version.

Booking has opened at a down payment of Rs 499 and buyers placing their orders on the olaelectric portal. The booking amount is fully refundable. The company Chief Bhavish Aggarwal had made the announcement via his official Twitter handle that due to heavy demand, the website was facing issues in accepting bookings but that has now been resolved and the booking process has commenced.

The Ola Electric scooter will be produced from the brand’s new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu which will have initial capacity of 20 lakh units per annum. It is into this plant that the company has invested Rs 2,400 crores. The facility is spread over 500 acres and is said to be the largest two wheeler plant in the world and the most advanced Green factory once operations commence. The plant will generate employment for over 2,000 persons initially to go up to 10,000 once it is fully in operation.

