Ola Electric Scooter First Batch Ready For Delivery – CEO Shares Photos

Ola CEO has revealed that the first deliveries of their electric scooter will start from 15th Dec 2021

The new Ola electric scooter was launched on 15th August 2021. It was set to go on sale soon after. But delay after delay, has caused much disappointment for those who have booked the Ola e-scooter.

Understanding the pain of their customers, Ola Electric’s co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to apologize to buyers for this constraint. To streamline the buying process, Aggarwal states that the company has set up a complete digital purchase system which also includes a fully digital, paperless loan process.

Ola Electric Scooter Delivery Start Date

After waiting for months, there is finally a date. Buyers will start getting delivery of their new Ola Electric Scooter from 15th Dec 2021. This was announced by Ola CEO Bhavish. Via his twitter account, the CEO tweeted a few photos, which showed that the production of first batch is underway at the plant.

The photos also showed many Ola Electric scooters parked inside the plant, ready for delivery to their customers. Bhavish said, “Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!”

Ola S1 and S1 Pro

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) respectively. The S1 sports small LED headlamp with integrated turn signals and LED tail lamps with side indicators. It also gets a simple front apron, TFT instrument display, disc brakes and 12 inch wheels.

Features on both the variants also include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity along with side stand down, anti-theft alert, geo fencing, hill hold assist, voice assistant and cruise control. Ola Electric scooters sport a 36 liter under-seat storage space large enough to accommodate two open face helmets.

Proximity sensor for keyless access and reverse mode is also available on the new Ola S1 allowing for efficient parking in tight parking spaces. The colour palette for the S1 includes five options while the S1 Pro variant is being offered in a total of 10 choices.

Riding Modes, Motor and Charging

Ola S1 comes with two riding modes of Normal and Sport while Ola S1 Pro variant gets three modes of Normal, Sport and Hyper. It gets its power via an IPM motor rated at 8.5 kW with continuous power of 5.5 kW. The motor powered by a 2.98kWh battery pack for Ola S1 and 3.97kWh battery pack for S1 PRO. Range claimed is up to 181 kms.

Ola e-scooter is positioned on a tubular frame. It gets a single fork in the front and monoshock at the rear while braking is via a 280mm disc in the front and 220mm disc at the rear. It will take on the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube Electric, Ather 450X and the upcoming Simple One.