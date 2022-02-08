Ola Electric Scooter In Remote Locations – First In Kashmir, Barak Valley

After initial teething troubles, Ola appears to have ramped up deliveries of its electric scooters across the country

Just a few months back, several Ola Electric customers were found to be complaining about delayed deliveries and other issues. Things appear to be getting better now, as the company has increased production to around 1k units per day. Deliveries and after sales services are also being streamlined.

Ola reaches Kashmir, Barak Valley

In a significant milestone for Ola Electric, the first scooter has been delivered in Kashmir. This comes at a time when the region is witnessing heavy snowfall. Kashmir already has challenging terrain and things become even more difficult during winters. Several of the routes are cut-off during periods of heavy snowfall. First Ola electric scooter owner in Kashmir, Bilal Bhat, has shared their experience on Twitter.

In another post, Ola electric scooter owner Ekbal has thanked the company for the delivery in Assam. According to the owner, his scooter was the 4th Ola scooter in Assam and the 1st in Barak valley. Located close to the Bangladesh border, Barak valley is among the remotest parts of India.

Images reveal that delivery of Ola electric scooters in remote locations is being made by third-party logistics service providers. This is because Ola has ditched the traditional dealership model for sales and service. Instead, the sales and registration process has been made completely online. And the scooters are being delivered directly to buyers at their address.

This radical approach to remove the middleman appears to be working fine as of now. It eliminates quite a few complexities related to managing hundreds of dealerships like other manufacturers currently have in the auto industry. Speaking about sales, as per retail data released by FADA, Ola delivered over 1,100 electric scooters in Jan 2022.

For maintenance and repairs, a technician can be called for a home visit. In case of repairs that may take time, the scooter is carried to the workshop in an Ola service van. From the customer’s perspective, everything gets done online or via phone calls.

Ola electric car

Even as Ola has still a long way to go in the electric two-wheeler segment, it appears that the company has already started making plans for an electric car. After CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an image of a new car, it is being speculated that the company could unveil its electric car soon. However, Ola has not made a formal statement on such possibilities.

If Ola can launch an electric car by the end of this year or in 2023, it will get an early mover advantage. As of now, bulk of electric car sales comprise Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. Not much details are available, but it is likely that Ola’s electric car will rival Nexon EV. It could be offered in the same price band of Rs 14-17 lakh. Or Ola could spring up a surprise by offering an electric car at more affordable rates.