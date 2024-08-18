Ola Electric Scooter Gen 3 Platform – ADAS, New Scooter Styles (Sport, Commuter, Tourer)

Ola Electric Unveils Revolutionary Gen 3 Electric Scooter Platform – A Leap Forward in Design and Integration

Ola Electric has unveiled its groundbreaking Gen 3 electric scooter platform, marking a significant leap forward in the evolution of electric vehicles. Building on the success of its Gen 2 platform, which delivered a 26% performance boost and a 22.5% reduction in costs, the Gen 3 platform is poised to set new standards in the industry with its innovative and scalable design.

Inside the Box: Integrated Motor, Battery, and Electronics

The highlight of the Gen 3 platform is its integration of the motor, battery, and electronics into a single, seamless unit. This approach, described as “Inside the Box,” involves the creation of a structural battery pack that not only serves as an energy source but also enhances the vehicle’s integrity and strength. The aluminium-casted front and rear frame subassemblies are integrated into the battery box, transforming it into a key structural component.

This new platform is designed for scalability, allowing Ola Electric to expand its product lineup to cater to a broader range of customer needs, from commuter scooters to high-performance sports models and touring options.

Next-Generation Battery Technology

At the heart of the Gen 3 platform is the newly developed battery, featuring indigenously produced 4680 battery cells. These cells, which are larger in diameter and 10% more energy-dense than previous models, are connected using in-molded bus bars, reducing manufacturing time while enhancing shock resistance, strength, and thermal efficiency.

Magnetless Motor for Enhanced Efficiency

Ola Electric has also introduced a next-generation, magnetless motor that integrates all components seamlessly. This new motor uses magnetized electrical coils instead of permanent magnets, generating higher torque more efficiently. The materials for this motor will be sourced entirely from within India, eliminating the need for rare earth materials and making the platform more sustainable.

Simplified Electronics Architecture

The Gen 3 platform also simplifies the electronic architecture by integrating the core functionalities of the Battery Management System (BMS), Motor Control Unit (MCU), and other components into a single high-performance multi-core processor. This new architecture reduces wiring complexity, enhances reliability, and supports wireless data communication.

Advanced Central Compute Board

Ola Electric’s new Central Compute Board, housing all the main ECUs, is more powerful than any two-wheeler electronics board currently on the market. This upgrade not only improves current functionality but also prepares the platform for future advancements, including next-generation safety features enabled by an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

A New Era of Electric Mobility

The Gen 3 platform represents a major step forward in Ola Electric’s mission to streamline manufacturing, reduce costs, and enhance the performance of its electric vehicles, setting the stage for a new era of innovation in the electric mobility sector.