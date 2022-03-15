Ola Electric Scooter Gerua Colour Holi Edition Launched – Bookings Open 17th Mar

Ola Electric sales ensures everyone’s taking a note as a purchase window opens up for March 2022

Ola Electric has big plans. For starters, the manufacturer is intent on sweeping the electric mobility space with more sales than the segment has imagined. Its projections are far more than current segment performance, and the company is already growing rapidly towards that goal.

In February 2022, Ola Electric scooter sales surpassed most names that have been in the electric two wheeler space for much longer. These include Ather Energy, Bajay, Revolt, and TVS. In March 2022, they aim to double their deliveries to 15k units.

Being a tech rich company, the auto manufacturer relies on plenty of that to accelerate its journey to the top. That, and a little help from good old marketing. And that opportunity presents itself at holi this year. With Ola scooter bookings being at the top of its game, the company is opening bookings this month.

OLa S1 Pro Holi Edition – New Colour

Purchase window for Ola S1 Pro on Holi is open for Reservers to get priority access on March 17th. This means customers with reservations are eligible for the exclusive early access window. Purchase opens for all other consumers on March 18th. So, it’s now, or until next time.

In between deliveries, the @olaelectric marketing team figured out our Holi plan after all! Launching the S1 Pro in a beautiful new colour – ????? ?!! Purchase window opens for reservers on 17th and for EVERYONE ELSE on 18th only on the Ola app! Holi hai!?? pic.twitter.com/TfbEB8SQD3 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 14, 2022

In addition, Ola has announced the launch of a new colour for their scooter, called Gerua. This new colour is limited edition, and is only available for booking on 17th and 18th March. After that you will not be able to buy this colour, says Ola. If you get past the colour limitation, you need to understand their purchase is limited to the pricier S1 Pro, and not the Pro.

Ola relies on an end to end digital payment process through the Ola app. Dispatch of these Ola S1 Pro new orders will start April 2022 onwards. This will have people take note keeping in mind slight delays that were noticed in previous delivery schedules. This was attributed to chip shortage related. As always, its delivery to the doorstep.



Ola scooter production

With S1 Pro, Ola plans to deliver to far-reaching corners of the country. There’s nothing to stop Ola Electric because the company isn’t limiting its ability to do business in an area with dependency on a brick and mortar dealership. Manufacturing at Ola Futurefactory is being ramped up to meet growing demand of the Ola S1 Pro scooter

As the electric two wheeler continues to demonstrate growth over a year long period, the segment is fast becoming an interesting space to watch. In making it more exciting, the number of new companies in this space is by itself an encouraging phenomenon. Add to this, Ola Electric’s big dreams, and we could be watching a big change in the future of electric mobility unfolding right before our eyes.