Ola Electric Scooter Launch Nears – CEO Asks For Suggestion On Colour Options

Ola Electric is also planning to set up a Hypercharging Network that involves installing one lakh charging points across 400 cities in India.

Ola Electric, the EV manufacturing arm of Ola Cabs, is expected to officially launch its highly anticipated electric scooter in a few weeks. Ahead of its launch, company CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has teased the upcoming e-scooter on his Twitter handle revealing crucial details about the two-wheeler.

This is the second time that production-spec of the upcoming ola electric scooter has been teased on social media. Earlier in March this year, first images of the scooter went viral on social media. Ola announced its intention to manufacture its own line of electric vehicles by creating a separate arm for EV development last year.

Ola E-Scooter Launch

In the tweet, Aggarwal, asks social media users to suggest some colour options for the Ola scooter out of which black has already been adopted as shown in the teaser image. As already mentioned previously, this scooter will be based on Etergo Appscooter.

Last year in May 2020, the ride-hailing giant had acquired Amsterdam-based electric scooter company Etergo BV for an undisclosed amount. The first bunch of scooters is likely to be brought to India as full imports from Netherlands.

The next bunch of scooters will be manufactured at Ola’s upcoming facility currently under construction in Tamil Nadu. The company had earlier announced a Rs 2,400 crore investment for this manufacturing plant. This facility will be capable of producing 2 million electric two-wheelers per annum and would generate around 10,000 jobs.

It is also slated to become the largest two-wheelers manufacturing plant in the world. Operations are expected to commence in the coming few months and the plant will comply with Industry 4.0 norms.

E-Scooter Design & Specs

Coming to the Ola e-scooter, the scooter looks very similar to Etergo Appscooter. on which it is based. From the looks of it, the e-scooter will come with telescopic front forks. The most attractive highlight is its compact size and its quirky-looking twin-beam LED headlight with an LED DRL strip around the main cluster. Its riding dynamics look simple although the rider sits high up with loads of ground clearance on offer.

Although no specifications are revealed as of now, the e-scooter is likely to borrow most of its features from its Dutch twin. These could include alloy wheels, digital instrument console, cloud connectivity, removable Lithium-ion battery, a spacious underseat storage and more. If its specs mirror Appscooter, it is likely to offer a class-leading range on a single charge.