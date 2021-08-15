Ola Electric Scooter Launch Price With Subsidy – Rs 80k In Gujarat

Ola Electric scooter goes up against rivals such as Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, Simple One and TVS iQube

One of the most awaited products in India’s EV sector, Ola Electric scooter has finally been launched. Pre-bookings for the scooter had already commenced earlier at just Rs 499. The amount is fully refundable. Folks who have reserved their Ola Scooter will get preference when deliveries commence. Ola is following an entirely new strategy wherein the scooter will be delivered directly at the customer’s address.

Without subsidy, price of Ola S1 is Rs 99k and that of the Ola S1 PRO is Rs 1.3 lakh. With subsidy, prices start from Rs 80k for the S1 and Rs 1.1 lakh for the S1 PRO in Gujarat. Below are the detailed prices with subsidy of new Ola Electric Scooters.

Deliveries will start from Oct 2021. There will be no dealerships. Orders are to be placed online, and the scooter will be delivered home. Service will also be done at your home. All you need to do is book a service appointment, and the technician will visit home.

Ola Scooters come with no keys. You can lock / unlock the scooter using your phone or code on the touchscreen. It can also sense when you are near and unlock itself. The scooter gets built in speaker, which can be used to play music, and it can also greet you. Watch the full LIVE launch of new Ola electric scooter below.

Ola electric scooter design and styling

Ola scooter comes across as a no-frills product, focused exclusively on providing the best possible experience to customers. It has a fairly simple design, which looks kind of cute. A closer inspection reveals that the entire body of the scooter has smooth curves to ensure minimal air resistance. This will help in extracting more miles from the battery.

In terms of personalization, users can choose from a wide range of colour options. These include Blue, Red, Silver, Yellow, Pink, Gold, White, Grey and Black. Moreover, these colour options will be available in different finish such as metallic, matte and pastel. All colours are single-tone colour options, which go well with the overall design and aesthetics of the scooter.

Ola electric scooter specs and range

Ola has ensured that its customers don’t suffer from range anxiety. The scooter can travel 181 kms on a single charge, which should be good enough for everyday commutes. Full charge can be achieved in 6 hours via 750W home charger. Fast charging allows 0-50% battery in just 15 minutes.

Moreover, the company is building a massive network of charging stations across 400 cities. This will be one of the largest two-wheeler charging networks in the country.

Once fully in place, more than 1 lakh charging points will be available to Ola scooter users across the country. This will be similar to the current network of petrol pumps that are fairly easy to find. At Ola Electric’s hypercharger stations, the scooter can load 75 km in just 18 minutes. When people are assured that they will not be left stranded with a drained battery, it will motivate them to switch to electric.

Other key features of Ola scooter include reverse mode, app-based keyless access, fast acceleration, superior traction, easy handling across varied surfaces and class-leading underseat storage.

Considering the size of operations, it is likely that Ola electric scooter will be exported to international markets as well. In the first phase, the company will have production capacity of 2 million units per year at its plant in Tamil Nadu.

When fully complete, the plant will be capable of producing 10 million units per annum. Ola Electric plant is a state-of-the-art unit, powered by hundreds of AI-based robots. It is one of the largest in the world, spread over an area of 500 acres.