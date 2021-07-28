Ola Electric Scooter Mega Factory Construction Ongoing At Rapid Pace

Ola factory will be the largest, fully integrated, two wheeler plant, to initially have annual production capacity of 2 million units

On July 15, 2021, Ola Electric Mobility opened bookings for its new Ola Scooter. The company claims to have received over 1 lakh pre-bookings in a matter of 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world. Customers could reserve their scooters at a refundable deposit of Rs 499 and those who have made these reservations will get priority delivery.

Buyers would be able to select colour and variant of the new Ola Scooter at a later date. The company has not yet disclosed launch date but has confirmed competitive pricing. Ola Scooters will be manufactured at the Ola two wheeler factory in Krishnagiri, Pochampalli in Tamil Nadu which is slated to be the largest, fully integrated two wheeler plant.

Ola plant Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Ola’s plant is being built at an investment of Rs 2,400 crores. It is the first electric scooter plant in Tamil Nadu. Once complete, it will offer job opportunities to 10,000 workers and the fully operational plant will comply with Industry 4.0 norms.

The plant will comprise of most precision robotic welding unit, an advanced autonomous paint shop and 100 percent in-house battery manufacturing unit which will see 25,000 motors assembled per day. Below is the latest video from the construction site of Ola electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu, credit to PMReport.

Initial annual capacity is pegged at 20 lakh unit while the company is also working on setting up a Hypercharger Network that will include 1 lakh high speed charging points across 400 cities. Phase 1 of Ola e-scooter factory is nearing completion and as Ola Group Chairman and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced, the first lot of vehicles will start rolling out soon.

Ola factory is spread over a 500 acre property consisting of 100 acre forest cover and even has 2 acre forest cover inside its premises. It will be feature 3000 AI robots with 10 production lines. It will have the capacity to produce 1 scooter every 2 seconds.

Ola e-scooter Fastest in Segment

The soon to be launched Ola electric scooter promises to bring in mammoth change in the two wheeler industry. Already amassing over 1 lakh bookings, the e-scooter will receive several segment first features. This highly anticipated Ola Electric scooter as we call it today, could be named differently as Ola has filed three trademarks with names such as Series S, S1, and S1 Pro. Each variant is expected to have different features and battery packs.

Ola e-scooter will receive a choice of 10 different colour options with matte and gloss shades that will include more common colours of white, silver and black, along with more vibrant hues of blue, red, pink and yellow.

It will also get first in segment features, among which will be under-seat storage space of 50 liters making it spacious enough to accommodate helmet. It will also receive single charge range and app based keyless access. On board features will also see a digital instrument cluster, removable lithium battery pack, alloy wheels and telescopic suspension.

Ola Electric is not planning to appoint any dealerships as the company will be delivering its scooters straight to buyer’s homes. Along with sales in India, where Ola e-scooter will take on Ather 450X, Bajaj e-Chetak, TVS iQube, the company also targets exports to countries of Europe, Latin America and Asia.