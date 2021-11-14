Ola Electric Scooter New Variant Likely To Be Priced In Activa, Jupiter Range

The new affordable iteration of Ola S1 e-scooter will be followed by a new electric motorcycle

Ola is planning to launch an assault in the electric mobility space by expanding its lineup with multiple battery-powered two-wheelers in the near future. The company is even intending to foray into the passenger vehicle segment and has reportedly hired key personnel for development of an electric car.

The next big launch from the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer is another electric scooter that will be more affordable than the current S1 range. According to a new report, Ola is developing a new e-scooter that will be positioned below S1 and would be the entry-level model in the company’s two-wheeler lineup. It is likely to be called Ola Series S. Ola has already registered the name.

Less in power, range

This new e-scooter is most likely to be based on the same S1 series and could miss out on certain features to make it more cost-friendly. The most effective way to cut costs is to replace the current 3kWh battery in S1 with a lower-rated battery. This battery could send energy to an electric motor with a smaller capacity. This would also result in more conservative performance as well as a lower single-charge range.

Even with more modest battery and motor specifications, the new e-scooter is expected to offer a range of around 100km on a single charge along with a top speed of around 75-80 kmph. However, it is too early to speculate exact numbers from the powertrain.

Ola Series S Electric Scooter – Modest equipment

Ola is also expected to cut down on some features such as a touchscreen display, cruise control, speakers and keyless ignition. Other premium goodies such as remote boot lock/unlock, proximity lock/unlock, voice assistant, Wifi connectivity and geo-fencing are likely to be given a miss. The new scooter might ride on simple steel wheels instead of 12-inch alloys in the current models.

The prie of this new Ola Scooter variant will also be less. Current base variant of Ola electric scoter S1 is under Rs 1 lakh, which goes down further with FAME-II and state subsidies. The upcoming cheaper version of Ola electric scooter is expected to be priced in the Rs 70k to Rs 80k range, making it a direct rival to India’s best selling scooters Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter – in terms of price range.

Ola S1, S1 Pro Specs

Currently Ola Electric is offering two scooters- S1 and S1 Pro which share most of the underpinnings including the same permanent magnet motor between each other. The former is powered by a 2.98kWh battery pack while the latter features a larger 3.97kWh battery. Peak output in both models is rated at 8.5 kW (11.4 bhp) and 58 Nm. While S1 returns a range of 121km, the more premium S1 Pro returns 181km on a full charge.

Top speed on S1 is restricted at 90 kmph whereas S1 Pro can reach a top speed of 115 kmph. It takes 4 hours and 48 minutes for the smaller battery pack and 6.5 hours for the larger battery pack to get fully charged using a standard AC charger. On using Ola’s fast charger, it could replenish a 75km range for 18 minutes of charging. While S1 weighs 121kg, S1 Pro tips the scales at 125kg.

