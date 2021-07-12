Ola Electric Scooter New Features Teased – Biggest Boot Space

Ola will also be building a massive Hyperchrging network comprising 400 cities across India

Ola’s upcoming electric scooter has been the talk of the town for some time now. The ride-hailing major is gearing up to step into electric mobility by space by aggressively marketing its upcoming battery-powered two-wheeler. The company founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has been the torchbearer of its marketing campaign.

Recently, Aggarwal took a spin on the electric scooter around Bengaluru and shared his experience on Twitter. He later asked his followers on social media for suggesting colour options on the e-scooter. Aggarwal has now teased another set of images of the upcoming electric scooter, asking audiences for some new marketing strategies.

Revelation from recent images

The images posted by Aggarwal consisted of supposedly dejected promotional ideas from the company’s marketing teams and comprised cheeky and pun intended lines. Snippets of these taglines have been posted below. He finally concludes by conceding that a “launch is coming up soon”. The images also highlight parts of the e-scooter from different angles such as the tail light, rear section with grab rails and front apron.

Most importantly the taglines highlight some of the key attributes of the upcoming electric scooter. It is bound to offer class-leading under-seat storage space as well as app-based keyless access to the scooter. Through a tagline, Aggarwal also claims that the Ola e-scooter will also offer best-in-class range on a single charge.

Expected Features

To refresh everyone’s memory, the forthcoming Ola electric scooter is based on Etergo Appscooter and will borrow most of its design from the latter. In May last year, Ola Electric, the EV manufacturing arm of Ola Cabs, acquired Netherlands-based Etergo BV. Test mules of this battery-powered scooter have been frequently spotted over the last few months.

Although Ola has claimed to offer class-leading speed, performance and range on its upcoming e-scooter, it hasn’t released any specific details regarding the e-scooter’s technical specifications. It is also expected to borrow most of its features from its Dutch twin including alloy wheels, removable Lithium-ion battery, digital instrument console, cloud connectivity and more.

The scooter will ride on telescopic front forks and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear side while offering ample ground clearance. Recent teaser images revealed that the scooter will feature a quirky-looking twin-beam LED headlight with an LED DRL strip around the main cluster. Its dimensions are compact and riding dynamics look fairly simple.

Ola Electric Manufacturing Facility

Ola is also building a new state-of-art manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu construction of which is currently underway. On completion, this plant will be the largest two-wheeler manufacturing facility in the world with an annual production capacity of 2 million units. This facility will also generate 10,000 jobs and will comply with Industry 4.0 norms.

Ola Electric raises US$100 million long term debt

Ola Electric and Bank of Baroda today have signed the largest long-term debt financing agreement in Indian EV industry. This 10-year debt of US$100 million is towards the funding and financial closure of the Phase 1 of the Ola Futurefactory, Ola’s global manufacturing hub for its electric two-wheelers.