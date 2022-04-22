Ola Electric Scooter Owner Claims Fault In His S1 PRO Caused Accident

Several unfortunate incidents related to electric two-wheelers, across many brands, have been reported in the last couple of months

Ola Electric grabbed a lot of eyeballs from all corners when it jumped into the electric mobility space by launching its first electric scooters- S1 and S1 Pro. However, the company soon had to face complaints pertaining to poor quality, after-sales service and more importantly delayed deliveries.

With deliveries on the rise, more instances of Ola electric customers complaining about the brand have surfaced on social media. The latest case is literally ‘jaw-breaking’ where an incident involving Ola S1 Pro was almost fatal leading to severe injuries to an owner.

Ola Electric Scooter Accident

This accident has been reported in Guwahati, Assam. As per the owner of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, the scooter accelerated on its own and caused an accident. Owner says that the accident took place because there was a fault in the regenerative braking.

He posted on twitter – “I had purchased a new Ola S1 Pro. On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative braking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident.”

Balwant Singh, owner of the scooter, says – “The scooter went airborne crashing and skidding. My son was severely hospitalised on 26th March where he had fractures in left hand and 16 stitches in right hand due to a fault in ola S1 Pro.”

To save himself from permanent disability, the victim had to be flown from Guwahati to Mumbai for surgery. The left hand now has five wires and a plate. Balwant Singh alleges that two fingers of his son might never work.

Response from Ola Electric

On 11th April, the scooter was towed away by the company. Thereafter, Balwant Singh received a call from an executive in order to understand the issue but since then he has not heard back from them yet. Singh wants to contact the legal team of Ola Electric but there has been no development in this regard.

However, Ola Electric was quick to respond to Singh’s tweets by stating that after conducting a thorough investigation, no fault in the scooter had been found. The tweet ended by advising the complainant to ride safely. This response from Ola will surely miff many consumers of the battery-powered scooter and people in general. It surely lacks accountability and would impose more serious questions.

Govt Steps In

In a parallel development, Union Minister of Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari has said that an expert committee has been constituted to investigate reports of electric vehicle accidents / fires. He further said that based on these reports necessary actions will be taken against those responsible. The Central Government will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles.