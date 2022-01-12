Ola Electric Scooter Owner Gets 187 Kms Range – Higher Than ARAI Claim

In comparison to ARAI certified range, true range of electric two-wheelers can vary by around 25-40%

One of the most ambitious EV projects in the country, Ola Electric has been facing numerous challenges such as delay in deliveries, unsatisfactory range and issues with post-sales services. However, the company can take heart from the fact that positive owner reviews have also started to pour in.

Ola S1 Pro 187 km range reported

An Ola S1 Pro user has reported that he recently achieved 165 kms range. Battery remaining was 14%, which equals range of 22 kms. When added, overall range comes at 187 kms. The user has provided additional details that he weighs 82 kg and was riding in Bengaluru where temperature was around 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Total load on the scooter was around 100 kg including the rider. The user had used the scooter in various environments including highways, city streets with traffic and bylanes.

Riding stats for the day displayed on instrument console show that the scooter was driven at an average speed of 27 kmph. Top speed was 46 kmph. It is likely that use of regenerative braking system has allowed the user to achieve higher than ARAI certified range. Official ARAI range is 121 km for Ola S1 and 181 km for S1 Pro. Claimed true range for S1 Pro is 135 km.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has responded by saying that true range can touch even 200 km if the regenerative system is used most optimally. Regenerative braking system works by converting kinetic energy into electrical energy, which is then used to recharge the battery.

Regenerative braking can make tangible difference to range in specific environments such as going downhill and city traffic conditions. The brakes are frequently engaged in such conditions.

As may be recalled, Ola Electric had earlier described a set of conditions that need to be met to achieve the true range of 135 km for S1 Pro. It includes rider weight of 70 kg, incline of 3-5%, Normal ride mode and temperature range of 24-35° Celsius. However, based on recent owner review, it appears that true range can be much higher with use of regenerative braking.

Second Purchase Window to Open

Ola Electric is getting ready to open its second purchase window. This has been revealed by Company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, on Twitter, though no exact date has been announced. Aggarwal has also stated that production has been stepped up to almost 1,000 scooters a day being produced at the company’s Futurefactory. This will allow for more timely delivery through Ola’s unique ‘Direct-to-customer’ approach.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively (ex-showroom Bengaluru). They are powered by an 8.5 kW motor. ARAI has certified the range of the Ola S1 at 121 kms per charge and for the S1 Pro at 181 kms per charge.