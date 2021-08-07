Ola Electric Scooter Reverse Mode Teased – Deliveries Across India From Day 1

Ola electric scooter is expected to share most of its specs and features with its Dutch twin- Etergo Appscooter

Ola CEO and co-founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, has finally confirmed a launch date for the company’s highly anticipated electric scooter. The e-scooter will officially be launched on 15th August, India’s 75th Independence Day. On the same day, Simple Energy is also launching their electric scooter. Specifications and price of the upcoming scooter are expected to be revealed on the launch date itself.

Pre-bookings for the electric scooter started a couple of weeks ago at a token amount of just Rs 499. Within 24 hours, the company claimed that it had earned bookings well over a lakh though the current number of bookings is unavailable. What is known is that Ola Electric has received bookings from more than 1,000 cities across India. What is even more fascinating is that Ola has stated that they will start deliveries across India – from Day 1.

Variants & Colour Options

Ola Electric, the EV manufacturing arm of the mobility sharing major, has filed three trademarks for three names which are Series S, S1, and S1 Pro. In all probability, the upcoming scooter would be called Series S whereas S1 and S1 Pro are likely to be the two variants on offer.

The overall design of the e-scooter is expected to remain similar regardless of the variant. The difference between the variants is expected to be in terms of colour options and ride range. Speaking of colour options, the company earlier teased the various paint schemes on offer. The electric scooter will be offered in both matte and glossy finishes in nine shades including Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Blue, Grey and White. It will also get a reverse mode, which is now teased officially.

Expected Specs & Features

Other than this, previous teasers have indicated that the new e-scooter from Ola will offer a range of class-leading attributes such as under-seat storage, single-charge range and app-based keyless access to the scooter.

While exact specs of the electric scooter are not yet known, it has been revealed that the upcoming Ola scooter will be based on Etergo Appscooter. Hence, most of its specs and features are expected to be borrowed from its Dutch twin. This includes alloy wheels, a Lithium-ion battery, a 6kW motor, a digital instrument console, cloud connectivity and more. The digital instrument display will additionally feature Bluetooth connectivity that will allow users to pair their smartphones with the scooter.

Ola Futurefactory

The electric scooter will reportedly be manufactured at the company’s new facility which is being built at a frantic pace in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Called the Ola Futurefactory, this 500-acre facility will be the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in the world. Once operational, this plant will have an annual production capacity of 2 million units in the first phase.

In all likelihood, the first batch of scooters will be locally manufactured in India. This will help the company to price it under Rs 1 lakh along with a slew of benefits offered by the FAME II policies and subsidies from the state government. Ola is also building a massive Hypercharging network comprising 400 cities across India.