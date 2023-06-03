Ola electric scooter rides into the Sea – What happens next?

Ola S1 Pro ocean test reveals that the scooter has some good waterproofing to protect its internals

Electric scooters are gaining popularity, but doubts remain in terms of how they will perform in extreme conditions such as heavy rains and flooded streets. With similar questions in mind, Youtuber Aki D Hot Pistonz decided to put his Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to the most extreme test one can possibly think of. If you have an ocean next to your home, it is easy to predict where things are headed.

Vehicles being driven into the ocean is not something new. But this is probably the first time we are seeing an electric scooter taking on the mighty ocean. Thanks to the scooters’ superior build quality, both man and machine were safe. However, we do not recommend such stunts, as it can lead to injuries, financial loss and even possibility of legal action. Such stunts can be really dangerous and could result in loss of life as well.

Ola S1 Pro vs. Arabian Ocean

It’s great fun to ride your bike on a beach. But deciding to take it deep into the sea, is plain foolish. We have seen cars getting stuck on beaches, as some folks were exploring their adventurous side. One would expect something similar with a scooter, but that wasn’t the case with Ola S1 Pro.

The scooter was slowly ridden inside the ocean. Water level continued to rise, till a point when the scooter was completely submerged. The rider even let go of the scooter and just let it sit on the ocean bed, fully submerged in water.

Salty water is even more dangerous for electric scooters, as it can conduct electricity and cause short circuits. Moreover, the ocean was in a bad mood due to the approaching monsoon season. The high waves were exerting a lot of pressure, which could have easily led to water seepage inside the scooter. The usual expectation would be that an electric scooter will simply shut off when fully submerged inside the ocean. One would also predict that the touchscreen will go kaput. Surprisingly, none of these things happened with Ola S1 Pro.

The scooter remained operational all throughout and the touchscreen was functional as well. The scooter was ridden in hyper mode after coming out of water, which shows that everything was perfectly fine. The charging socket was completely dry, with not even a single drop of water. Only the under-seat storage compartment was wet.

Ola S1 Pro vs Burgman, R15, Himalayan drag race

In the video, the Youtuber also performs a 400 meter drag race with powerful two-wheelers such as Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha R15 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. With a top speed of 116 kmph, Ola S1 Pro emerged victorious in all the three races. While Burgman was easy to beat, the race was neck and neck with R15 and Himalayan.

A range test was also performed, wherein Ola S1 Pro achieved 177 km of true range. This was possible with optimal use of the scooter’s regenerative braking system. Last month, Ola electric scooter sales were at 35,000 units – which is their highest ever monthly sales till date.