Ola Electric Scooter Sale Start Date Delayed Due To Technical Issues

Ola Electric Scooter sales were to start from 8th Sep – But that has not happed due to technical difficulties faced with the website

Ola S1 electric scooter is presented in a total of 10 colour options of Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black, Blue, Grey and White and in matte, metallic and pastel finishes. The new e-scooter stands 1,860 mm in length, 700 mm in width and 1,155 mm in height. Its wheelbase measures 1,345 mm while saddle height is at 800 mm.

Features will also include a twin-beam LED headlight with LED DRL strip going around the main cluster. Boot space is said to be sufficient for upto 2 helmets while the scooter is being offered with a keyless experience wherein riders will have access to the scooter via a mobile app.

Ola Electric Scooter Sale Date Delayed

Launched on 15th Aug 2021, Ola Electric scooter was to go on sale from 8th Sep 2021. Those who had booked the scooter, would have been able to make the purchase as per the booking order. Those who had booked first, would get the chance to purchase the scooter first and make the remaining payment.

Lakhs of customers across India had booked the Ola Electric scooter and many of them were waiting to make the final purchase, which was to start from 8th Sep. But that did not happen as the website faced technical difficulties. Now the new date which has been set for start of purchase is 15th Sep 2021, from 8 AM.

As per the above update, posted by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, the sale of their electric scooter will now start from 15th Sep 2021. He has also reaffirmed that there is no change in the order. Those who booked the scooter first, will get the first chance to buy the scooter. Despite this delay in purchase start date, there is no delay in delivery date.

Power and Performance

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.3 lakh respectively. These are ex-sh prices, excluding the FAME and government subsidies. Ola S1 gets its power via a 2.98 kWh battery pack while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery pack. Ola S1 gets two riding modes of Urban and Sport, S1 Pro also gets Hyper mode.

On board features on the Ola S1 includes small LED headlamp, a simple apron with integrated turn signals and sleek LED tail lamps with turn indicators on the sides. It also sports a TFT instrument display, disc brakes, 12 inch wheels, proximity sensor for keyless access and reverse mode allowing for easier exit from tight parking spots.

Like other electric two wheeler manufacturers, Ola is also mediating with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) for supply of electric two and three wheelers with charging infrastructure. Hypercharger Networks will offer Ola customers high speed charging facilities with high speed hyper chargers and home chargers.