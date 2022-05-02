Ola Beats Hero Electric Scooter Sales Apr 2022 – Becomes No 1

It has taken just 5 months for Ola to score over Hero Electric to become to new market leader in this segment

Hero Electric has been the No 1 electric scooter brand in India for quite some time now. Its position on sales charts was rarely threatened by the likes of Okinawa and Ampere. But since the arrival of Ola Electric on the sales chart, the No 1 position of Hero Electric was threatened.

Many believed it was just a matter of time for Ola to become the No 1 electric scooter maker of India. The day has now come. In just 5 months since the Bangalore based company started selling electric scooters, they have overthrown traditional players to become the No 1 electric scooter brand of India.

Ola Electric Scooter Sales April 2022

Hero Electric on the other hand has stated that the dire shortage of semi-conductor chips has not allowed it to dispatch a single unit to its dealers in April while waiting period extends to over 60 days. This situation may hence spill over into May 2022 as well which would work to the advantage of Ola once again. Other two electric two wheeler brands Ampere and Ather were at No. 4 and 5 on this list.

In overall sales for 2022, Hero Electric maintains the lead with 34,714 electric scooters sold. Ola Electric on the other hand, has sold 26,817 units by the end of April 2022. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric states that even as the company continues to face shortage of supplies, they have resorted to alternate sources that will not affect production. The company is using this time to ramp up plant capacities so as to increase production.

Sales of Ola Electric have been on an upward spiral since December 2021. In the past 5 months, this is the first time it has managed to surpass sales of Hero Electric. This feat has been achieved even when the company has been facing constraints from supply issues to parts shortage to customer complaints.

Ola S1 Pro

Currently the only scooter offered by Ola Electric is the S1 Pro. It is available in a total of 10 colour options that include black, white, grey, beige, dark blue, dark grey, red, blue, yellow and pink.

S1 Pro gets an electric motor that delivers 8.5 kW peak power and 58 Nm torque. This allows for a top speed of 115 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in 3 seconds. It is offered with three riding modes of Hyper, Sport and Normal and gets an ARAI claimed range of 181 kms. Features on offer include – keyless operation, remote boot lock, call alert, infotainment system, built in speakers and anti theft alert along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, on-board navigation, proximity lock, reverse mode, etc.

