Ola Electric Scooter Service At Home, Pickup – Quite Straightforward

Ola Electric is following an entirely new approach for its after-sales services, which seems more convenient for customers

Ola Electric has quite a few firsts associated with its name. It includes the construction of largest scooter manufacturing facility in the country. Moreover, Ola electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro offer a range of best-in-class features.

Another differentiating factor is that Ola does not follow the conventional dealership model. Everything from bookings to payment and documentation is managed entirely online. Once everything is in place, the scooter is delivered directly to the address provided by the customer. After-sales services are also provided at customer’s doorstep.

This experience is quite unique for most users, who have been accustomed to getting their vehicles to the service centre for repairs and maintenance. To get a better idea of how Ola’s home service works, a video has been posted on the same.

Ola Electric Scooter Service At Home

When any customer faces any issue with their Ola electric scooter, the first step is to call Ola Electric’s helpline number. Based on the type and urgency of the complaint, appropriate action will be taken by customer support staff. In most cases, a technician will first visit the location and carry out an initial assessment.

If there is something that can be repaired on the spot, it will be done by the technician. For other issues, the scooter will need to be towed to the service centre. For this, Ola Electric has deployed specialized service vans. These vans are equipped with basic tools and charging port. They have dedicated space to load the scooter and fasten it firmly using ratchet straps.

In most cases, the company will try to deliver the repaired scooter on the same day. However, it could take longer if some major repairs are required. Also, it is not necessary that the service van will be available on the same day. For repairs that are not urgent in nature, customers may have to wait a few days for the service van.

Large service area

To be cost-efficient, Ola Electric service vans cover a large area. They are willing to travel long distances whenever needed. Evidence to this was shared by another user a few weeks back. He had said that Ola service van came from Coimbatore to Ooty and rectified the problem. The distance between these two locations is around 86km. The owner was satisfied with the services provided.

Home-based repair and maintenance services can work in case of electric scooters, as these have relatively fewer moving parts. There’s no complex combustion engine, carburettors, filters and oil changes that can be quite messy to handle. Recently launched Tork Motors have also announced home service for their electric motorcycle Kratos.

However, it remains to be seen if Ola Electric’s new approach to sales and service will turn out to be more efficient and cost-effective in practical terms. Real test will come when Ola Electric’s customer base reaches substantial numbers like 100k, million, and beyond.