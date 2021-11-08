Ola Electric Scooter Performing Stunts – Ready To Serve The Champions

Ola is getting ready to start the deliveries of their electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro in the coming few days

Ola Electric has pushed back the purchase window for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters by a month and a half. Initially, the second window to buy the e-scooters was scheduled to open on November 1. Now, the second purchase window will commence on December 16.

This development comes after the Bengaluru-based EV startup failed to meet its October delivery deadline. Ola said the booking date was pushed back to deal with increasing demand and to minimise the time between booking and delivery of the scooters.

Ola Electric Scooter Stunts

While Ola S1 offers a range of around 120 km on a single charge, the more premium S1 Pro returns a range of 180km on a single charge. While the former is powered by a 2.98kWh battery pack, the latter gets a 3.97kWh battery. Both scooters feature an 8.5 kW electric motor that delivers an output of 11 bhp and 58 Nm of peak torque. The scooters are based on the Dutch-based Etergo Appscooter.

Electric scooter brands like Ather and Ola are likely to be charged up extra, post Rajiv Bajaj’s ‘Breakfast of Champions‘ comment. To showcase the performance of these new electric scooters, their CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a new video on social media. This shows Ola S1 PRO performing stunts which were believed to have not been possible with electric scooters.

S1 and S1 Pro are currently being manufactured at Ola’s recently inaugurated facility in Hosur which is spread over 100 acres. The fact that this manufacturing facility is completely operated by women is very unique. It also revealed that at full capacity, Ola Electric will employ 10,000 people which would make it the world’s largest women-only factory.

Focus on clearing backlogs

The company is currently focused on fulfilling existing orders before accepting new ones. Production of the electric scooters recently commenced and it appears that it would take some time for Ola to clear its backlog of deliveries. It should also be pointed out that the EV manufacturing arm of the ride-hailing major hasn’t started delivering the scooters to owners of the first batch yet.

Interested buyers can still reserve a slot for the upcoming purchase windows through the official company website a token amount of Rs 499. The firm will soon reach out to its customers in the coming weeks to schedule test rides of the scooters. Ola Electric hasn’t established any dealership network as of now and that has made it practically impossible for any interested buyer to get a test ride before purchasing one.

Price

However, things will remain same for consumers who have already booked their scooter for Rs 20,000 during the first purchase window on 15 and 16 September. The final payment window for such customers will open from 10 November onwards on the basis of previous communication by the company.

Ola launched S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters on August 15 at a price of Rs 1.0 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The final prices of the scooter drop significantly after considering all subsidies that can be availed under the various EV policies laid out by different state governments.