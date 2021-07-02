Ola Electric Scooter Taken For A Spin In Bangalore By CEO – First Look Video

Besides electric scooters, Ola is also planning to develop electric rickshaws for the Indian market

Shared mobility major Ola, who owns an electric mobility manufacturer Ola Electric, is scouting for sites across India and Europe to build a network of charging stations. The company is slated to launch its first electric scooter in India in the coming weeks.

The Bengaluru-based startup is currently busy setting up its state of the art e-scooter manufacturing facility. Ola will invest Rs 2400 crore to build this facility and this will lead to creation of 10,000 jobs. As per latest update, first phase of construction is nearing completion.

Ola Electric Scooter Teaser Video

Ola has now released a new video, which shows Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal taking the electric scooter for a spin on a recent Sunday morning in Bangalore. “The Ola Scooter is a leap-frog product, packed with several industry leading innovations including the motor, the battery, the vehicle computer, and several other advanced features through innovative software – all designed by Ola.

“It was such a pleasure taking the Ola Scooter out for a spin and putting it through its paces. Its speed, range, maneuverability, ride & handling, and of course its design, and the incredible technology we’ve packed into this – all make it a game changing vehicle and a beauty to drive. I look forward to bringing this to our customers soon! ” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola

Ola App Scooter Details

The Ola vehicle engineering team has been testing the Ola Scooter extensively for the last few months, where the Scooter has returned best-in-class range, speed and performance.

The Ola Scooter will be made in India for the world at the Ola Futurefactory which is coming up at record pace in Tamil Nadu India on a 500 acres site. Its first phase is nearing completion and when fully built next year, at 10 million (1 crore) a year capacity, it will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.

Charging Network

Ola is looking for 50 sites in India and several such key locations in Europe to build a global network of charging infrastructure. The stations will be strategically located so that Ola’s customers may utilise them to charge their e-scooters quickly and conveniently.

Reports also state that these e-scooters from Ola will feature swappable batteries and the availability of a wide charging network can address many issues related to battery recharging. Expect Ola to launch the electric scooter in a price range of about Rs 1 lakh.