Ola Electric Scooter Test Ride Starts For Owners In Bangalore

Feedback received made it clear that buyers wanted to have test rides of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters prior to paying balance amount

Even as Ola Electric decided to take final payments for its S1 and S1 Pro scooters from customers who had made bookings, the company has now changed its strategy. The company has now announced that it will only take final payments for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters after they have taken a test ride.

Ola Electric Scooter Test Ride Starts

First batch of test ride has commenced in Bangalore, revealed Ola CEO. Soon Ola electric scooter test rides will be held in other cities of India. Test rides are open only to Ola electric scooter scooter customers who have paid the first part of payment of Rs 20k.

Test rides are being performed in batches. Ola electric scooter will invite eligible customers to a pre-decided location during a set time slot. It is only in that time slot on that day, at that location you will be able to get a chance to test ride the Ola electric scooter.

Only the person who has booked the scooter will be able to test ride. In case you cannot make it, you cannot send a replacement on your behalf. In case any customer wishes to cancel their booking of the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooter, the company has assured a full refund.

Bookings and Price

Ola Electric had launched the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters on 15th August. Priced at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh respectively, the company claims to have seen bookings to the extent of Rs 1,100 crore in two days. The next phase of booking was set to start from 1st November 2021. But that has now been postponed to 16th Dec 2021.

Noting this outstanding demand, the company states that production which will initially start at 10 lakh units per annum will be enhanced to 20 lakh units annually. The Ola Electric plant is set to have an annual capacity of 1 crore units once completed.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro Range

Prices of the two electric scooters varies as per Government subsidies offered in states of Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Price of Ola S1 and S1 Pro is at Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,09,999 in Gujarat. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro draw their power via a 5.5 kW electric motor offering peak output of 8.5 kW and 58 Nm peak torque and two battery pack options of 2.98 kWh and 3.97 kWh respectively.

On the S1, it offers a claimed range of 120 kms on a single charge and a top speed of 90 km/h. The S1 Pro gets a 180 km range on single charge and a top speed of 115 km/h. Suspension and braking setups are same on both variants.