Ola Electric Scooter Variants Leak – Series S, S1 And S1 PRO

Ola is also building a wide Hypercharging network across 400 cities in India

The upcoming Ola electric scooter has managed to create enough buzz ahead of its launch, thanks to the company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, who has been very active on social media of late. Bookings of the highly anticipated e-scooter have commenced at a token amount of just Rs 499.

However, the upcoming scooter hasn’t found a brand name, at least in public. Upon checking the Government’s official trademark registry, we have got a hint of what the e-scooter might be called. Apparently, Ola Electric has filed three trademarks for three names which are Series S, S1, and S1 Pro.

More Details

From the looks of it, Series S is expected to be the official brand name of the scooter, while S1 and S1 Pro could be its other two variants, the former being the base trim. As of now, it has been referred to as ‘Ola electric scooter’ which is a very generic term. All variants will differ in terms of features, specifications and maybe colour options as well.

The overall design of the e-scooter is expected to remain similar regardless of the variant. Series S could be the base variant while S1 and S1 PRO could be higher variants. The difference between the variants is expected to be in terms of colour options and ride range.

Colour Options & Highlights

Recently, images of the production-spec model of the upcoming Ola e-scooter were leaked online which gave insights about its colour options. As of now, we know that the Ola electric scooter will be offered in at least three paint schemes- Blue, Black and Pink.

Previous teasers have already highlighted that it would be offering some class-leading attributes in the form of under-seat storage, single-charge range and app-based keyless access to the scooter.

Features & Specs

Speaking of features, the base S1 trim is expected to miss out on some of the premium tech on board the premium S1 Pro trim. Some of its notable features expected to be offered in the upcoming e-scooter include alloy wheels, removable Lithium-ion battery, digital instrument console, cloud connectivity and more which could be derived from its Dutch twin Etergo Appscooter.

Specifications of the e-scooter haven’t been revealed as of now but we can expect a range of 150km on a single charge. The company claims disruptive prices for the segment, hence it is expected to be made available at a price of around Rs 1.0 lakh (ex-showroom). Official launch of the electric scooter is expected to take place by the end of this month.