Ola Electric Scooters To Be Launched In NewZealand

As Bengaluru based cab hailing app, Ola makes its foray into the electric scooter segment, it has announced its e-scooter range for New Zealand. This is a part of the Government of New Zealand’s target to have around 64,000 new electric vehicles on road by the end of 2021.

Ola announced its entry into the electric vehicle segment following the acquisition of Etergo BV, a Netherland based electric scooter maker in May 2020. Finance for the same of around $400 million (Rs 2,950 crores) is via funding from Tiger Global, Matrix India, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, and others.

World’s Largest Scooter Factory

As a part of the electric mobility plan, Ola is in final stages of setting up what will be considered as the world’s largest scooter factory. Once complete, this plant will have to capacity of 2 million units per annum.

Ola e-scooters in India will be competitively priced; so as to take on the current range of petrol powered scooters. With this, the company seeks to tap into the ’20 million units per year’ two wheeler market in India. Industry sources claim that the company will launch its range of electric scooter in New Zealand over the next 6-9 months.

Besides New Zealand, Ola’s electric scooter will also be making its way to other global markets. Etergo e-scooter has won several design and innovation awards which also includes the prestigious Consumer Electronic Show (CES) and the German Design Awards.

Along with outright sales, leasing and subscription options along with shared mobility services like scooter sharing/renting and bike e-hailing must all be thought out clearly. Ola already has quite the experience in the shared mobility front. Ola’s tech prowess, and data access along with its cab hailing app outreach, all work together to help the company glean important info regarding the evolution of mobility.

Ola e-scooters in India

Ola Electric is planning launch of its new electric scooter in India in 2021. It plans to keep pricing in the sub Rs.1 lakh category so as to compete with existing two-wheeler players such as Ather Energy, Ampere, Okinawa, Tork Motors and Hero Electric.

‘AppScooter’ in India will have support for home charging and public charging with an inbuilt port and will come in with three interchangeable battery modules each of which will have capacity of 600 W to offer a range of 80 km. This is owing to the currently fledgeling public infrastructure for swappable batteries in India being low.

The e-scooter is expected to be priced competitively against the current petrol scooters, as the company is looking at tapping into a the large two-wheeler market in India. Currently, the growing electric two-wheeler market in India is small, and dominated by scooters.