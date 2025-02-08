Ola Gen 3 Scooter Price Hike Up To Rs 15K – Introductory Offer Ended In 7 Days

Bengaluru-based electric mobility solutions provider, Ola Electric, has ended the introductory prices offered with their Gen 3 electric scooters. This has resulted in a price hike with their newly launched Gen 3 electric scooters by up to Rs 15,000. Not all the variants get a uniform price hike. Let’s take a look.

Ola Gen 3 Scooter Price Hike

Launched on January 31st, Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters were priced starting at Rs 79,999 (Effective Ex-sh). These were introductory prices only and they only lasted for a very short span of just 7 days. Revised prices have been revealed on the company’s website now and the Gen 3 scooters from Ola are now dearer by up to Rs 15,000.

This 7-day introductory offer is just enough to steer clear of the “misleading advertisement” tag and can be termed as a headline-generating strategy. Offering these introductory prices for longer would have made a meaningful impact on buyers.

Speaking of the price hike, Ola Electric has not messed with the headline-generating base price of Rs 79,999 (Effective Ex-sh) on S1 X 2 kWh variant. Also, both the top-tier S1 X+ 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh variants have retained their launch prices as well. This leaves Ola S1 X+, higher variants of S1 X and S1 Pro.

Starting with S1 X, the 3 kWh variant has seen an upward price revision of Rs 4,000, while it is Rs 5,000 for the 4 kWh variant. With the new prices, S1 X still starts from Rs 79,999, but now goes till Rs 1,04,999 (both prices Effective Ex-sh). S1 X+ model gets a sole 4 kWh variant and gets a price hike of Rs 4,000 leading to a sticker price of Rs 1,11,999 (Effective Ex-sh).

The highest price hike of Rs 15,000 has been enforced on Ola S1 Pro model. Especially the 3 kWh variant. The 4 kWh variant, on the other hand, gets a smaller (relatively) price hike of Rs 10,000. The new price for Ola S1 Pro now starts from Rs 1,29,999 and goes till Rs 1,44,999 (both prices Effective Ex-sh).

What all is new?

When compared to the older Gen 2 range of electric scooters, Gen 3 gets a lot of improvements. They bring brake-by-wire technology promising 15% more range than Gen, single-channel ABS (advertised as “Dual ABS” with motor braking involved and not rear brakes), mid-mounted motor across the range, single integrated board, Move OS 5, DIY mode to control braking and throttle response, among others.

The top-spec S1 Pro+ 5.3 kWh variant from Ola Electric packs a massive battery pack populated by the company’s in-house developed 4680 Bharat cells. Maximum range promised is 320 km, peak power is 13 kW (17.43 bhp) and the top speed is 141 km/h.