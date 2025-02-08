HomeBike NewsOla Gen 3 Scooter Price Hike Up To Rs 15K - Introductory Offer Ended In 7 Days
HomeBike NewsOla Gen 3 Scooter Price Hike Up To Rs 15K - Introductory...

Ola Gen 3 Scooter Price Hike Up To Rs 15K – Introductory Offer Ended In 7 Days

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni
Ola S1 Pro+
Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3

Bengaluru-based electric mobility solutions provider, Ola Electric, has ended the introductory prices offered with their Gen 3 electric scooters. This has resulted in a price hike with their newly launched Gen 3 electric scooters by up to Rs 15,000. Not all the variants get a uniform price hike. Let’s take a look.

Ola Gen 3 Scooter Price Hike

Launched on January 31st, Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters were priced starting at Rs 79,999 (Effective Ex-sh). These were introductory prices only and they only lasted for a very short span of just 7 days. Revised prices have been revealed on the company’s website now and the Gen 3 scooters from Ola are now dearer by up to Rs 15,000.

This 7-day introductory offer is just enough to steer clear of the “misleading advertisement” tag and can be termed as a headline-generating strategy. Offering these introductory prices for longer would have made a meaningful impact on buyers.

Speaking of the price hike, Ola Electric has not messed with the headline-generating base price of Rs 79,999 (Effective Ex-sh) on S1 X 2 kWh variant. Also, both the top-tier S1 X+ 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh variants have retained their launch prices as well. This leaves Ola S1 X+, higher variants of S1 X and S1 Pro.

Ola Gen 3 Price Hike
Ola Gen 3 Scooter Price Hike

Starting with S1 X, the 3 kWh variant has seen an upward price revision of Rs 4,000, while it is Rs 5,000 for the 4 kWh variant. With the new prices, S1 X still starts from Rs 79,999, but now goes till Rs 1,04,999 (both prices Effective Ex-sh). S1 X+ model gets a sole 4 kWh variant and gets a price hike of Rs 4,000 leading to a sticker price of Rs 1,11,999 (Effective Ex-sh).

The highest price hike of Rs 15,000 has been enforced on Ola S1 Pro model. Especially the 3 kWh variant. The 4 kWh variant, on the other hand, gets a smaller (relatively) price hike of Rs 10,000. The new price for Ola S1 Pro now starts from Rs 1,29,999 and goes till Rs 1,44,999 (both prices Effective Ex-sh).

Ola Gen-3 Scooters
Ola Gen-3 Scooters

What all is new?

When compared to the older Gen 2 range of electric scooters, Gen 3 gets a lot of improvements. They bring brake-by-wire technology promising 15% more range than Gen, single-channel ABS (advertised as “Dual ABS” with motor braking involved and not rear brakes), mid-mounted motor across the range, single integrated board, Move OS 5, DIY mode to control braking and throttle response, among others.

Ola S1 Pro+ Gen-3
Ola S1 Pro+ Gen-3

The top-spec S1 Pro+ 5.3 kWh variant from Ola Electric packs a massive battery pack populated by the company’s in-house developed 4680 Bharat cells. Maximum range promised is 320 km, peak power is 13 kW (17.43 bhp) and the top speed is 141 km/h.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.

© 2008-2023 RUSHLANE