Ola New Electric Scooter Teased With Removable Battery – Launch Soon

Top speed on this particular model might be low, as Ola’s electric 2W CV with removable battery is aimed at last-mile mobility sector

India’s electric 2W market has been tilted towards eScooters that offer flexibility of being unisex in their approach. However, last-mile mobility sector is also a major market for electric 2W manufacturers. Looking at an opportunity, India’s leading electric 2W vehicle manufacturer, Ola Electric, is coming up with their maiden CV.

Ola New Electric Scooter

Earlier this year, patents of Ola’s swappable battery module design patent leaked on the interet, suggesting the company is investing into swappable battery tech. Later on, design patents of Ola’s maiden commercial 2W EV leaked too, showing where that swappable battery could debut. Now, Ola has officially teased their maiden CV and is set to launch soon.

After conquering the 2W electric PV segment, Ola Electric is making massive advances into 2W electric CVs as well. After a couple of leaked patent designs, the company has teased their first-ever commercial vehicle. From what we can see in these teasers, Ola is aiming at last-mile mobility segment.

The teasers resonate with what we saw with leaked design patents of this upcoming scooter. Overall appearance is that of a slightly premium commercial vehicle, especially when compared to what is already available in this segment. Design is fairly minimal and gets a utilitarian approach.

We can see what looks like a sturdy frame finished in a Red shade. There are protective side guards protruding from this frame. There appears to be a flat floorboard, allowing users to carry payload here. Rider footpegs are simple units seen on either sides. Pillion footpegs seem to be absent as this scooter looks like a single-seater.

Where a pillion seat should have been, there is a luggage area, used to increase payload carrying capacity. This scooter has minimal bodywork too, to keep costs down. Features like digital instrument cluster, LED headlights are expected.

Swappable Battery!

The main takeaway from these teasers is that Ola Electric has confirmed that this upcoming electric 2W CV will have their maiden swappable battery pack. Or, removable battery, if you may. This could allow Ola to offer battery as a rental service (BaaS), thus getting the price point low and competitive. The exact specifications of this battery pack is not yet known.

From the looks of it, this upcoming Ola new electric scooter has provision for one swappable battery pack and some storage beside it. There may be a dual-battery variant in the future. There is a hub motor in rear wheel for propulsion and twin shock absorbers for load carrying capacity. Slowly, Ola could implement removable battery tech in their PVs too.