Ola electric Motorcycle Spotted At Dealer – Test Rides From 25th May

Ola Electric, one of India’s leading electric mobility solutions providers, has just forayed into electric motorcycle segment too. Prices have been announced for Ola’s Roadster X and Roadster X+ range of electric motorcycles across multiple battery options and bookings have commenced immediately after the price reveal.

Units have reached showrooms and Ola’s experience centres too, but test rides and deliveries are yet to start for Roadster X and Roadster X+. Now, it has been brought to our attention that Ola will commence test rides of Roadster X and Roadster X+ from May 25th, 2025 and delivery dates are still in the oblivion.

Ola Roadster X+ Test Rides – Dates, Details

After witnessing a major downward spiral in the electric scooter segment with respect to sales and popularity, Ola Electric has opened a new chapter in its journey with electric motorcycles. Starting with Roadster X and Roadster X+, Ola Electric is offering a range of battery options that correspond to varied range.

Test rides for Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ have not started yet, even though they were showcased at multiple dealerships and experience centres. The company has postponed test rides to March 2025, then to April 2025 and then to the first week of May 2025 and have been postponed yet again to May 25th, 2025.

Ola Electric was quick to end introductory prices within just 7 days of launch but is not quick enough to let customers experience their electric motorcycles and ride one home. Purchases for Ola’s electric motorcycles started on launch day, February 5th, 2025. Prices for Roadster X and Roadster X+ range between Rs 84,999 (Effective Ex-sh) and Rs 1.85 lakh (Effective Ex-sh).

Homologation still in progress

Battery packs start from 2.5 kWh with Roadster X and there are 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh options as well. Claimed range goes from 140 km to 252 km on a single charge, depending on battery option. Roadster X+ starts from 4.5 kWh and goes till 9.1 kWh promising a claimed range between 252 km and 501 km, on a single charge. Only the Roadster X+ gets a disc brake at the front with single-channel ABS.

The reason for delays in test rides and delivery is that the company has not yet homologated their electric motorcycles. This has pushed the delivery dates and test ride dates further and further. Even after Roadster X and Roadster X+ are homologated and acquired type approval certificates, Ola has yet to combat the malpractices by their dealerships and experience centres that are operating without valid trade certificates.