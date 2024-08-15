Ola Roadster Series Launch: When, Where, How Much

Ola Roadster X: Quick Off the Mark, Easy on the Wallet

Ola Roadster is the latest entrant in the electric motorcycle market. And is available in three variants: Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro. Each variant brings unique features tailored to different rider preferences. Roadster series is designed to cater to various segments, from daily commuters to performance enthusiasts. And marks a significant step in Ola Electric’s goal to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India’s two-wheeler (2W) market.

Roadster Variant: Pushing the Envelope, Not the Price

Roadster X peak motor output of 11 kW helps reach 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds. Top speed of 124 kmph and a maximum range of 200 km make it an attractive option for urban riders. Battery packs for the Roadster X come in three sizes: 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh, offering flexibility in terms of range and performance. Pricing for the Roadster X starts at Rs 74,999 for the 2.5 kWh variant, Rs 84,999 for the 3.5 kWH variant, and goes up to Rs 99,999 for the 4.5 kWH battery size.

Roadster variant steps up performance with peak motor output of 13 kW. It accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 2.2 seconds and achieves a top speed of 126 kmph. The range extends up to 248 km. Battery pack options – 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh. This makes the Roadster suitable for those who require a balance between city commuting and longer rides. Roadster is priced at Rs 1,04,999 for the 3.5 kWH variant, Rs 1,19,999 for the 4.5 kWh variant and Rs 1,39,999 for the 6 kWh variant.

Pro Mode: Roadster Goes All In – Roadster Pro is the powerhouse of the lineup with peak motor output of 52 kW and a torque of 105 Nm. It accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 1.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 194 kmph. With a staggering range of 579 km, it targets riders looking for high performance and extended range. The battery pack for the Roadster Pro is available in 8 kWh and 16 kWh variants. Equipped with a liquid cooled motor and battery, it returns 105 Nm torque. Roadster Pro price ranges from Rs 1,99,999 to Rs 2,49,999. For its 8 kWh and 16 kWh variants.

Tech Forward: Ola’s Digital Leap

In terms of braking systems, the Roadster series incorporates advanced safety features. Braking duties are undertaken by Combi Braking System (CBS) in Roadster X, single-channel ABS in the Roadster and two-channel switchable ABS in Roadster Pro.

Digital innovation is at the core of the Roadster series, with features like Ola Maps Navigation, proximity unlock, and cruise control. The series also integrates advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), traction control, and geo-fencing capabilities. The inclusion of AI-powered features such as the Krutrim Assistant, along with a smartwatch app and road trip planner merges technology with mobility.

MoveOS: When Your Motorcycle Thinks Ahead

All three models are equipped with Ola’s MoveOS 5, which offer a range of tech features. Riding experience is widened by various modes such as Sports, Normal, Eco, Hyper, Race, Urban, Rain, Off-road, and DIY modes, allowing riders to customise their journey based on their preferences.

MoveOS on Motorcycles makes available ABS & Cornering ABS, Emergency SOS, Speed Limit Alerts, Collision Alerts, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Overtake Assist for its safety suite. The Performance suite handles DIY Modes, Traction Control, E-Suspension Control, Race Mode, Turbo Boost, and Cornering Lights. There’s a 4.3-inch LCD for the Roadster X, a 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen for the Roadster, and a 10-inch TFT touchscreen for the Roadster Pro.

Roadster Today, Sportster Tomorrow: Ola’s Electric Evolution

Bookings/ Reservations for the Roadster X and Roadster variants open on August 15, 2024. Deliveries are expected in Q4 FY25 ( expected in January 2025). Roadster Pro will be available in Q4 FY26 ( Around Diwali of 2026). Ola Electric’s announcement of the Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack is a pivotal development. And is expected to be integrated into their electric motorcycles in Q1 FY2026. This development is poised to enhance battery adoption, aligning with Ola’s long-term vision for sustainable transportation.

Additionally, Ola has teased new electric motorcycles—Sportster under the Roadster series. The future Sports series will be further expanding their product lineup with distinct Arrowhead and Diamondhead offerings. There’ll also be an Adventure series, and Cruiser range. The wide range of models are anticipated to cater to diverse customer needs in a rapidly evolving electric 2W market. India’s 2W market is predominantly dominated by motorcycles. Introduction of the Roadster series could influence market dynamics, potentially driving increased adoption of electric motorcycles.